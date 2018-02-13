Sports Commentary: Let me talk to you a little bit about underdogs



Eagles quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld share a moment at the front of the parade envoy.

“Let me talk to you a little bit about underdogs.”

As Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles’ center, opened his remarks from the art museum steps last Thursday, decked out in full Mummers’ regalia, I was already grinning from ear-to-ear. Having gotten my glimpse of Philadelphia’s first Lombardi trophy earlier in the morning amidst a fervent crowd at Marconi Plaza toward the beginning of the parade route, I was now situated before a plate of shrimp tacos in the warmth of Miller’s Ale House, surrounded by TVs of parade coverage. Already in a state of pure bliss, little did I know that Kelce’s ensuing speech would become one of the most memorable in Philadelphia sports history and outline what it means to be a Philadelphia fan.

Nine weeks earlier when two Los Angeles Ram defenders sandwiched Carson Wentz as he dove toward the goal line, ending his season with a torn ACL, many considered the Eagles’ season over. Nick Foles erased the sting of that Sunday — converting a crucial third down with a pass to Nelson Agholor to seal a 43-35 win over the NFC West’s best team and clinch an Eagles’ playoff berth — but many asked how could Foles, a backup, replace the MVP-caliber playmaking ability of Wentz?

Five weeks later, the Philadelphia Eagles were the first home underdogs in NFL playoff history. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright said that of every NFC playoff team, the no.1 seeded-Eagles had the least chance of winning it all.

He was hardly alone. According to nflpickwatch.com, which tracks “expert” picks from major sports websites, 79% of experts picked the Atlanta Falcons over the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The next week, when the Eagles were “home dogs” once again, 80% picked the Minnesota Vikings. Unsurprisingly, 76% of experts picked the New England Patriots. Three Nick Foles touchdowns and a “Philly Special” later, the Eagles made history.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to Eagles fans that everyone counted our team out. It’s not that we expect things to go wrong — we’re not lovable losers — it’s that we expect our team to be the best, no matter what, often when others expect very little. In Philadelphia, anything less than a championship is a disappointment. It can be a miserable way to live, especially considering the Eagles last won a championship in 1960, but that’s how we do it as Philadelphia fans — we’re extreme.



Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox fires up the crowd during Thursday’s parade.

When our team loses, we boo the loudest.

When our team wins, we party the hardest.

Kelce punctuated, what we, Eagles fans, had all been feeling. The longer we waited, the hungrier we became.

As a fan a win only means as much as the weight you place on every loss that came before it. Sports are meaningless in and of themselves, it’s the emotional capital that we, as fans, choose to invest that give a win like this one a seismic magnitude.

Philadelphia fans sunk their heart and soul into the 446 losses the Eagles franchise withstood since 1960.

When Wentz went down, the Eagles cemented their underdog status, which had been developing from the day Doug Pederson became head coach. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi called Pederson the least qualified head coach in the NFL. He was the most aggressive of a chorus who questioned the Pederson hiring.

“You know what an underdog is? It’s a hungry dog.”

Everything that happened this season — losing Wentz, Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks, Darren Sproles — only piled onto a lifetime of despair for most Eagles fans.

“You want to talk about an underdog?” Kelce belted. “You want to talk about a hungry dog? For 52 years you’ve been starved of this championship. Everybody wonders why we’re so mean. Everybody wonders why the Philadelphia Eagles’ fans aren’t the nicest fans. If I don’t eat breakfast, I’m f–ing pissed off!”

I’m already hearing people pick against the Eagles next season, who will return 19 of 22 starters from the Super Bowl, in addition to their slew of players on injury reserve and 2017 second round pick Sidney Jones who sat out most of the season due to injury. In other words, no one likes us still.

The beauty is, we don’t care.