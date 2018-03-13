Sports Commentary: NCAA rocked by another scandal

BY

STAFF REPORTER

“Should college athletes be paid?”

The conversations surrounding the topic have picked up in the past few weeks because of the NCAA basketball scandal, first uncovered by Yahoo Sports, in which a number of players from the nation’s top colleges, including Arizona, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky, allegedly received cash, entertainment, travel expenses and items for family members to sway their college decision.

The scandal and its fall out could greatly affect the landscape of college basketball, leading to a dip in ticket sales and viewership of college basketball.

In the wake of the scandal, Arizona Head Coach Sean Miller did not coach the team when the Wildcats lost on Feb. 24 to the Oregon Ducks because of public pressure. It was also reported that Miller had conversations with Christian Dawkins, the controversial former agent for ASM Sports, which is the sports agency enmeshed in much of this scandal and previous college basketball investigations.

According to the FBI report, the two men discussed a payment of $100,000 to Arizona’s top freshman recruit Deandre Ayton. The FBI reportedly has over 3,000 hours of wiretapped phone conversations of Miller in similar situations.

Nobody knows for certain when a full ruling from the FBI or the NCAA will be made. But one thing that can be certain is that some teams will be fined or could be stripped of wins.

Many believe that college players have been paid under the table for decades, which has led a large continent to argue that they should be paid, legally, by NCAA.

Athletics are responsible for a large amount of university’s revenue. Athletes are deserving of a slice of the pie. According to CNN Money, the Alabama football program in 2016 had a revenue of $103.9 million and a profit of $47 million for the University of Alabama. Most of that money goes to the university, other sports programs, education for the school and the conference the team plays for where they split the revenue/profit.

The other side argues that college players are amateurs, so they shouldn’t be paid like professionals.

Yes, the players shouldn’t be paid like professionals, but they should be compensated for their efforts, in addition to free tuition. Currently, everybody who works for the NCAA in any capacity gets paid for their efforts, except the players.

In some ways college sports are professional sports. They are arguably just as popular. The majority of the money that the sporting programs make is from television deals, marketing fees, ticket sales and certain big-ticket games that the teams win.

Players should be paid their fair share.