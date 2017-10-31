Sports Commentary: No margin for error

BY

ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR

The optimism surrounding Delaware’s playoff odds was shattered after the Blue Hens’ shocking loss at Towson on Saturday. With only three games remaining in the regular season, Delaware needs to win every single game in order to secure a playoff spot.

The Hens travel next to Portland, Maine to face off against the Maine Black Bears. They return to Newark on Nov. 11 for a matchup with Albany before traveling up I-95 for the “Battle of the Blue” at Villanova.

At 5-3 overall and 3-2 in CAA play, Delaware is tied for fourth in the CAA standings with New Hampshire. Maine (4-3, 3-3), Villanova (4-4, 2-3) and Richmond (4-4, 2-3) all loom closely behind Delaware.

Since the FCS playoffs expanded to 24 teams in 2013, the CAA has sent four representatives to the postseason in all but one year. The CAA champion receives an automatic bid and a first round bye, while other CAA teams vie for one of 14 at-large bids.

With three weeks to go, it is likely that No. 1 James Madison (8-0, 5-0), the reigning national champions, will win the CAA and receive the automatic bid.

Provided they avoid a total collapse, No. 10 Elon (7-1, 5-0) is likely to be in the mix atop the country as well. Elon has the toughest schedule remaining in the conference, based on opponent wins and losses, but even with losses at New Hampshire and versus James Madison in the final two games of the season, Elon would have a convincing case as an eight-win team. Elon has defeated four ranked opponents this season, two more than any other CAA team.

No. 22 Stony Brook (6-2, 5-1) is positioned nicely for a playoff run after defeating No. 19 Richmond, 27-24, Saturday. The Seawolves have the easiest schedule remaining of the CAA’s contending teams.

The question is, will there be a fourth team? And if so, who?

If Delaware wins out, they are a near lock for an at-large bid — from 2013-2016, CAA teams with eight wins have never failed to make the playoffs. The only complication would be if New Hampshire wins out too. Both teams would be 8-3 overall and 6-2 in conference. Perhaps an unprecedented five CAA teams would make it in. Last year, four seven-win teams and one six-win team were accepted as at-large bids.

If Delaware wins two of their remaining three games, things get hairy. In three of the past four years, a seven-win CAA team has made the playoffs. However, only once in that span has a seven-win team made the playoffs with just five CAA wins, as Delaware would have if it wins two of the next three.

If New Hampshire wins two of their next three games and Maine wins both of the CAA games left on their schedule (Delaware could effectively eliminate Maine from playoff contention with a win in Portland on Saturday), it will be a battle of resumes for an at-large bid.

Villanova and Richmond could also get into the conversation with perfect finishes to their seasons. Richmond visits Philadelphia this Saturday to face off against Villanova. Villanova would also need to beat Delaware in the season finale to finish with seven wins and a chance at the postseason. Richmond has a trip to Harrisonburg looming on Nov. 11 to play James Madison. Richmond would likely need New Hampshire and Delaware to lose at least once more to have a chance. Villanova, provided they defeat Delaware to finish the season, would still likely need New Hampshire to lose.

What was once a strong Delaware resume, took a major hit with the loss at Towson. It was Towson’s first CAA win of the season. The Tigers could actually be considered worse than their 3-5 record indicates, as their -99 point differential corresponds with a 1-7 pythagorean record.

Seven-win CAA teams have been excluded from the postseason three times in the past four years, including a close call in 2015 when New Hampshire (7-4, 5-3) made it in but Towson (7-4, 5-3) did not. The clearest path to the postseason for Delaware is to win the rest of the way.