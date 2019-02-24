Sports Commentary: On Colin Kaepernick’s confidential collusion settlement with NFL



Colin Kaepernick throws a pass in a 2013 game between his San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colin Kaepernick has settled with the NFL.

The NFL communications department released a statement that said Kaepernick and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid reached a settlement with the league. Part of the resolution included a confidentiality agreement.

Kaepernick, known for his kneeling protest, during the national anthem, of the mistreatment of African Americans and other minorities by police, later filed a complaint against the NFL, saying that he was unable to find a position due to team owners collectively agreeing not to sign him.

The decision to settle by the NFL, despite the confidentiality agreement, says enough as it is.

And it looks like Kaepernick may be heading back to the NFL. According to a CNN interview with his attorney, Mark Geragos, the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots are both potentially future homes for Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will be going down in history, and not just for making it to the Super Bowl.

Kaepernick took a knee for what he believed in, respectfully protesting, and then stood up when he was not-so-respectfully treated by NFL owners and general managers.

The president of the United States made disparaging comments, and many fans began to boycott Nike after his appearance in one of their advertisements.

But Kaepernick didn’t falter; he continued to push the NFL, and the case was headed to a hearing with a neutral arbitrator per the collective bargaining agreement.

He stood up for what was right. He just did it.

And now all that’s left is to see where he plays.