Sports Commentary: The Phillies’ first week mishaps

BY

STAFF REPORTER

Despite only being a couple of weeks into the 2018 Major League Baseball season, there is already controversy brewing within the Phillies organization. Due to the team’s early struggles, some fans have expressed skepticism about the team’s new manager, Gabe Kapler.

During their game against the Atlanta Braves on March 29, the Phillies were leading 5-0, with their starting pitcher Aaron Nola at less than 70 pitches. Inexplicably, Kapler decided to take Nola out of the game, after which the Braves scored eight runs, winning the game with a final score of 8-5. Rotations are not the only thing that have put Kapler’s decision making into question.

The manager has also shifted several players out of their natural positions, including left fielder Rhys Hoskins, who is typically played at first base. Scott Kingery, who has been labeled by some as the next Chase Utley, has also switched positions –– from second base to shortstop and right field.

After a bad first week for the Phillies, with series losses to the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, the Phillies returned to Philadelphia for their home opener against the Miami Marlins; Kapler was greeted by boos from the crowd as he was introduced.

After the negative reception from the fans, the Phillies went on to win the game 5-0. In their next game, the Phillies won 20-1 in a surprising blowout victory over the Marlins.

Even though it was the Marlins, who are considered one of the worst teams in baseball, scoring 20 runs is still an impressive achievement. The Phillies went on to lose the next game by a 6-3 score on Sunday but still won the series.

Currently, the Phillies stand fourth in the NL East. With several bright young prospects, like Kingery and Hoskins, the team has a bright future talent-wise that fans can look forward to.

In the long run, fans should try to give the team time to gel as a unit and offer first-time manager Kapler a chance.

But hey, it’s Philadelphia, so that may be too much to ask.