Sports Commentary: Playoff drought continues after disappointing loss

BY

MANAGING SPORTS EDITOR



Teddy Gelman

The stakes were crystal clear: beat Villanova in the regular season finale and Delaware would have an eight-win season, locking up a spot in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2010. Head Coach Danny Rocco’s team would most likely host a first-round playoff game and his first season in Newark would be marked a great success.

Entering the Nov. 18 matchup against Villanova, the Blue Hens were rolling, winning five of their previous six games, save for a surprising setback at Towson. On the other hand, the Wildcats, the No. 10 team in the FCS preseason poll, had collapsed, losing four straight following a 4-2 start.

Despite Villanova winning each of the last six (and 11 of the past 12) head-to-head matchups against Delaware, all metrics would predict that this year, that trend would be broken, even if it took a back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire game, as Delaware had often played this season.

Instead, in their biggest game of the year, the Blue Hens played their worst game of the year. In an inexplicable debacle, Villanova thrashed Delaware, 28-7. The Blue Hens finished the season 7-4 and were left out of the FCS playoffs, extending their playoff-less streak to seven years.

After falling into a quick 14-0 first quarter hole, Delaware’s offense punted on its next three possessions before unsuccessfully faking a 35-yard field goal to try for a touchdown in the final minutes of the first half. The 14-0 halftime deficit only expanded in the second half as the Blue Hens were ripped apart on the ground, allowing 261 rushing yards to the Wildcats. For the first time this season, Delaware’s defense — one of the best in the CAA — did not make up for offensive inconsistency.

The little hope Delaware held that it would receive an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs was dispelled the following day when New Hampshire (7-4) was chosen as the fourth CAA team to make the tournament, in addition to James Madison (11-0), Stony Brook (9-2) and Elon (8-3). Rocco called New Hampshire’s selection over Delaware “an injustice.”

Rocco has every right to question the committee’s decision, as he so bluntly did last week, and he may have a point –– in its regular season finale, New Hampshire suffered a shutout loss to Albany, a team Delaware beat handily the previous week. The Wildcats also lost to Stony Brook, whom Delaware beat earlier this season. But New Hampshire beat Georgia Southern, an FBS team, and did not lose to sub-500 opponent Towson, as Delaware did.

According to the News Journal, the FCS playoff selection committee cited New Hampshire wins over Georgia Southern and Elon as determining factors in its decision to choose the Wildcats over the Blue Hens. New Hampshire punched its 14th straight ticket to the FCS playoffs, while Delaware must wait another year to break the streak. The Wildcats backed the committee’s decision with a win against Central Connecticut in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.

As a whole, year one of the Danny Rocco era should be taken as a success. He flipped a 4-7 mark in 2016 to 7-4 and revitalized a fan base which so badly needed it, even when his team did not receive national respect all season long.

But when they had the chance last week to finally earn that respect, to prove to the committee that they were undoubtedly deserving of a playoff spot, they failed to do that. There’s no injustice there.