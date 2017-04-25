Sports Commentary: Playoff parody in Chicago

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

There are a lot of expectations when a team enters the playoffs as the number-one seed.

The expectation is that the team breezes by the last seeded team and gets ready for the next round. Some teams even save or rest their better players so that they are fresh for the next rounds. The city of Chicago has had its fair share of the one seed this past week being on both ends of the No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchups. However, thus far the outcomes have been incredibly different.

The Chicago Blackhawks were the number one seed in the NHL Playoffs and faced the eighth-seeded Nashville Predators. The Blackhawks were swept in their first four games, ending their season in the first round at the hands of an eighth seed. The concept of the one seed being the best team is so widely accepted that it is one of the sole reasons why hockey fans are shocked by this series’ outcome. Had this been a fourth and fifth seed matchup no one would have been incredibly shocked, therefore the stigma of the one seed carries an understanding that there’s a job that must be done and should be done with relative ease.

On the flip side, the Chicago Bulls narrowly beat out the Miami Heat in the final days of the regular season for the eighth seed in the NBA playoffs. They faced the Boston Celtics, in the dreaded one seed vs. eight seed matchup. However, the outcome thus far has been drastically different. The Bulls won the first two games, cementing a solid series lead against the Celtics before dropping the next two games, to even the series at two. The Bulls have dismissed the notion of the one seed being able to cruise to a series win and have battled the Celtics every minute of every game, not allowing them to rest their best players and forcing them to play out every single game.

Stan Bowman, the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, called their playoff performance “a complete failure when you measure it against the expectations we have of ourselves.”

Although this may be true, it was also a major failure when measuring it against the expectations of being the one seed. The Blackhawks struggled early on in the season and then in January played .500 hockey until February, when rookie Nick Schmaltz joined the top line leading to 19 wins in the next 25 games to jumpstart the Blackhawks toward the one seed.

After this run of excellence, the Blackhawks found themselves as the one seed headed into the playoffs where they would make history — although the history would be for all the wrong reasons. The Blackhawks would become the first NHL team ever to gain the one seed and then get swept in the first round by the eighth seed.

The Chicago Bulls are still working towards their effort to dethrone the one seed and will continue their efforts on Wednesday in game five. They must return to the way in which they played the first two games of the series. When they played quick paced and shot the ball well along with their shit down defense they have been at their best. Jimmy Butler has been instrumental on the offensive side of the ball for the Bulls thus far in the series and must stay consistent for them to be successful.

The curse of the one seed is a strong one as any team that has been named a one seed has had to live up to the extreme expectation of winning the series with ease. The Blackhawks were not able to get the job done and now it is the Chicago Bulls turn to be the latest to send a one seed home.