Sports Commentary: Political agenda or playbook?

Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer, was known for being a heavyweight champion. However, some of his greatest achievements occurred outside the boxing ring. He embodied the intersection of sports and politics. His identity as a black man and Muslim in America contributed to his opposition to joining the U.S. Army and participating in the Vietnam War. But it was not just Ali who took a political stance; athletes have always made their political agendas part of their athletic playbook.

Protests in sports have changed history, and in today’s society, the use of public recognition to serve a political agenda has become more prevalent than ever. From the Olympic Games to sporting events held in North Carolina, politicizing sports is nothing new.

The Olympic Games has served as a way for countries to serve their political agenda.

In the past, countries have boycotted the games, and likewise, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned a country’s participation. In the 1980 Summer Games, the United States and 60 other countries boycotted the event in response to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.

The ‘60s was the start of athletes becoming involved with political activism. Jackie Robinson fought for equality in baseball not only with his words, but his actions. He broke the color barrier in baseball and changed history. Roberto Clemente paved the way for Latinos in baseball. Jim Brown left football early to become a civil rights icon. It is these athletes that fought for political reasons who are the most recognized in history.

In 2016, North Carolina House Bill Two was enacted. The controversial bathroom bill, widely considered the nation’s most anti-LGBTQ law, sparked outrage from many sports associations. In response, the National Basketball Association moved its 2016 All-Star Games from Charlotte, N.C. to New Orleans and the Atlantic Coast Conference moved its football championship game to Orlando, Fla., from Charlotte, N.C. The NCAA soon followed, moving various March Madness tournament games from North Carolina to other locations.

The bottom line is if athletes want to speak out on certain issues, they have that right, but the repercussions fall back on them. The athletes who do speak out about the issues though will most likely be the ones to change history.

Politics have come alive in sports, with President Trump getting endorsements from college basketball coach Bobby Knight and quarterback Tom Brady. Opposition to President Trump has also come from athletes. Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first female Muslim American to compete wearing a hijab for the United States in the 2016 Olympics. She has been a critic of Trump’s recent immigration ban.

Just a few months ago, the Patriots went to visit the White House and a handful of players were absent. Some of those players cited political reasons for not going attending. This may become a norm among athletes.

“[A] basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” Patriots Safety Devin McCourty told Time Magazine. “With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

Not everyone holds the same views though.

“This is America; we’re all free to do whatever’s best for us,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told the Today Show. “We’re just privileged to be in a position to be going.”

Even at the collegiate level, politics is connected to sports. Back in 2016, the Hens field hockey team was invited to the to the U.S. Naval Observatory where the team received a tour and met with the former Vice President Joe Biden to celebrate their championship season.

The rise in social media usage will likely enhance political activism by athletes ranging from the collegiate level to the pro’s. Athletes are living in a democratic country with the freedom of speech. As long as that freedom exists, political activism will be prevalent among athletes. Teams will continue to visit the White House and sports and politics will not be secularized.