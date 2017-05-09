Sports Commentary: Waiting for June

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

After a long haul of 82 games stretching over six months, the NBA playoffs are finally in full swing. Although there have been some hotly-contested games, near brawls and stellar individual efforts so far, it all almost feels like a mere formality in preparation for the main event every NBA fan has been drooling over since last summer: Warriors vs. Cavaliers round three.

Following the Cavs’ epic and unprecedented comeback from a three games to one deficit in last year’s classic finals series, punctuated by LeBron James’ career-defining block and Kyrie Irving’s clutch game-winner, many thought that the star studded battle could not get anymore epic. However, early in the morning on the Fourth of July, Kevin Durant shocked the basketball world to its core by choosing to sign with the Warriors in free agency.

Suddenly, the best finals series of this generation somehow got a whole lot more compelling. Immediately, Golden State boasted both of the league’s most recent MVPs, with Durant taking home the honor in 2014 and Steph Curry winning it in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. A team that set the record for the most wins ever in a single season significantly upgraded its starting lineup in the season immediately following.

Most fans expected the Warriors to run through the NBA this season, and so far they have not disappointed. Golden State posted the best record in the league while playing in the brutal Western Conference, which also produced the second and third-best records in the association. Curry and Durant both played at an MVP level, all while sharing the ball and getting every one of their teammates involved. The Warriors have continued their dominance into the postseason and look poised to win the West easily.

On the other hand, the Cavs limped to the finish line at the end of the regular season. Cleveland finished with a sub .500 record after the All-Star break, casting a shadow of doubt that the most highly-anticipated rematch ever would not come to fruition. But the Cavs have transformed into a different club in the playoffs. LeBron has suddenly broken out of his regular season shooting slump and is playing at a Jordan-esque level, which is exactly what it’s going to take to beat this Warriors team.

Neither team has lost a single game so far in the playoffs and the anticipation for their rubber match is ready to boil over among those who follow the pro game closely. The two teams are on a crash course for one another, and barring a massive upset, it looks like NBA fans will get their dream finals matchup.

So here’s to hoping the undercard goes by as quick as possible, because I for one am ready for the heavyweight bout of the decade.