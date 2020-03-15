Spring break extended for two weeks, university tells students not to return for their belongings yet



The university sent out a UD Alert late Saturday night announcing that spring break will be extended an additional week to March 29.



The extra week is meant to give professors additional time to convert to online classes. The university said in the email alert there are “several hurdles to overcome in this process related to IT resources, technology access and other preparation for virtual instruction.”

There has been no instruction or guidelines released for students who do not have access to a computer and/or high-speed internet at home, nor solutions for students enrolled in hands-on classes, internships or research.

Additionally, students who have already left for spring break are asked to not return for their belongings until the university determines it is safe to do so.

“Returning to campus to retrieve belongings may increase risk for our students, families and our community,” the university said in the email alert.

The move-out period has been extended to the end of the semester. Residence Life and Housing is said to provide additional instructions in the coming days.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, only essential research personnel and employees will be allowed on campus. Researchers whose presence is required for taking care of animals, cell cultures and other equipment, as well as employees needed to support students remaining on campus and provide health care will report to campus. All others will work and report from their homes off-campus.

The university also continues to remind faculty, students and staff to take all necessary precautions to remain healthy and limit the spread of the virus, in addition to discouraging personal travel.

This is a developing story. Please check back on UDReview.com for more updates.