Spring has sprung: Delaware football begins April practice



Courtesy of THE REVIEW

New coach Danny Rocco and his team begin spring practice this week.

The spring tends to bring thoughts of weather warming, flowers blooming and summer approaching. For a specific group of athletes at Delaware, it means one thing: football.

Delaware’s football team is gearing up for spring practice, which starts Tuesday, April 4. With a new season brought a new head coach, Danny Rocco. As he begins his reign at Delaware, Rocco views the spring as a new opportunity.

“Everybody has a fresh start,” Rocco said. “Everybody has a new beginning. Those guys who have been in the starting line up, they’re probably going to roll out there on Tuesday and be in the starting lineup. Their peers recognize a good number of them as being the right guys. But, for everybody, them included, it’s a fresh start, it’s a clean slate.”

In Rocco’s time at Liberty University, he immediately turned the team around from a 1-10 record in 2005 to a 6-5 record the following year, his first at the school. He saw the same success at the University of Richmond, where he took the Spiders from a 3-8 season in 2011 to 8-3 in 2012. This instant improvement can be attributed to Rocco’s philosophy.

“Going into this spring, starting at a new program, I don’t believe in the idea of rebuilding because I feel like that minimizes the senior classes opportunity to be successful,” Rocco said. “My outlook for every team I’ve coached, first year or not, is I owe it to everyone, especially the seniors, to make the decisions necessary to give us the best chance to win. If a player can help the team win now, then playing them now is my obligation to this team.”

In terms of filling positions and encouraging competition among the players, Rocco’s philosophy is to “put it on tape.” Starting in the spring, everything gets filmed and every play is evaluated. What the spring brings Rocco is a special opportunity because the seniors have graduated and the freshman have not arrived yet, resulting in a smaller roster, allowing more looks for the returning players.

Rocco is not the only one looking forward to this spring. Junior linebacker Troy Reeder is excited to get back out on the field. Transferring from Penn State University before the start of last season as a sophomore, he will be moving on to his third spring practice with his third new head coach.

“The last month or so we’ve been really focused on the mental side,” Reeder said. “Now it’s time to start preparing physically. We’re embracing a whole new system and whole new language. A big emphasis starting this spring will be competing everyday at practice. We’ve felt the pain of close losses and with a lot of returning leadership from the team and Coach Rocco, we’re hoping to be on the other end.”

Returning quarterback Joe Walker is looking to use this spring to perfect the new systems Rocco is introducing.

“With spring practices starting we get to work on putting the ball in the best players’ hands,” Walker said. “Whether it’s myself needing to know exactly where to put the ball or receivers knowing where to make the best catch, going into this spring we’re just looking to get smarter and sharper.”

The quarterback said Coach Rocco’s history at previous schools shows the confidence he has in the Blue Hens. He knows Coach Rocco’s capability of getting teams underway along with his “do it right now” mindset will offer a new and exciting vision.

Senior offensive lineman Jake Trump has high expectations for his final spring practice and final season. As a senior and starter, he is ready to help lead the team.

“I’m extremely excited about this spring. It gives us a great chance to review the plays and just get to talk everything out,” Trump said. “It’s the time when players start to step up.”

With an overall record of 4-7 for the 2016 season, the Blue Hens have been anxiously waiting to step out on the field and get back to work.

“We’re back outside, we’re teaching, coaching and playing football,” Rocco said. “Every part of the job’s important, but we’re starting the phase we all really enjoy and I couldn’t be more excited.”