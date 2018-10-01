Steady shoulders: Volleyball’s Maria Bellinger



Junior Maria Bellinger led the Hens in kills last season and is ranked No. 2 in the CAA.

It comes down to consistency for Maria Bellinger.

In terms of numbers, last year the offense was held up almost solely by her hits and kills. Not that it seemed to be a problem, as she excelled at it, but efforts have gone into rounding out this year’s offense for more dimensional play.

“She had a lot on her shoulders last year,” volleyball Head Coach Sara Matthews said during Thursday’s practice. “We’ve added a couple other pieces that have helped us diversify our offense a little bit so she hasn’t had to take quite as many swings, but she’s still somebody that opponents key on. She’s still our kill leader.”

Bellinger isn’t just the team kill leader — she’s number two in the CAA, just 0.02 percent away from first on average per set.

“She’s been working a lot at adding some more shots to her game,” Matthews said. “And not just having it be about power, which obviously everyone knows she has a lot of power, but diversifying her shots a little bit more, learning how to get kills in other ways.”

In something of a rebuilding season, the Blue Hens have leaned on the senior leader on and off the court. The team finished the 2016 season 18-18 and 8-8 in conference play before losing in the finals of the CAA tournament. In 2017, Matthews’ first season, they finished 5-21 with only three conference wins, and missed the CAA tournament entirely.

While Bellinger herself would say hitting and killing is her strong suit, she says the most important thing for her to bring to the court is consistent confidence.

“When I hold my confidence to a steady level, then I’m able to bring people along with me and bring more energy to the court and just give more to the team,” Bellinger said.

Because the team doesn’t have captains, and Matthews acknowledges they have a lot of leaders on the team, Bellinger seems to prefer to let her play lead for her. But she also has a slightly different perspective than many of her teammates.

A junior majoring in psychology, she also has a minor in coaching science. That should be of little surprise, considering that both her parents are volleyball coaches. “I was kind of born into this,” she joked with a fond smile. Her mother not only coached her in high school, but played for Rutgers.

When asked if that was her plan for after graduation, she laughed almost ruefully. Turns out, she’s as conflicted about post-college as a lot of students.

“I don’t really know what I want to do yet, I’ve changed my mind so many time,” Bellinger said.

Right now, her plans include pursuing a master’s degree in sports management and coaching on the side. This spring she’ll be the assistant coach with the thirteen-year-old team at East Coast Power, and she knows coaching is something she loves and wants to continue.

She’s coached before, in clinics and camps, as well as worked with girls of that age before, but never for this extended amount of time with one specific team and a “consistent group of girls.” The coaching has allowed her a new view on the game.

“Coaching other people kind of makes you learn, it helps you learn a lot more about the game, a lot faster because you have to see it from a coach’s eye instead of an athlete’s eye,” Bellinger said. “So then you can sometimes critique yourself or you just see and read the game so much better once you learn to coach somebody else to do the same thing.”

She also credits her leadership style to her freshman year, when the team went through a mid-season coaching change. Head Coach Bonnie Kenny and Associate Head Coach Cindy Gregory were let go in October 2016, leaving the team in the hands of interim coaches Brian Toron and Dana Griskowitz until Matthews was hired in January.

“We had six really strong seniors who kind of all stepped up in their own way … having them step up and be leaders and set the example for all of us really helped and kind of showed us the way,” Bellinger said.

It’s a mentality she hopes to continue now that she’s an upperclassman on the team.

When asked what she’s looking forward to the most, her smile promised that power Matthews praised her for: “Getting back to CAA’s.”

Her CAA opponents may want to get the heck out of the way of that ball.