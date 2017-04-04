Student combats booth tanning one spray at a time



Courtesy of Alyssa Mocci

Student creates her own customized at-home spray tanning business.

BY

MANAGING MOSAIC EDITOR

With the winter months dragging on and the sun nowhere in sight, one student has been able to keep students bronzed and ready for the summer. Junior Alyssa Mocci runs her own spray tanning business. Traveling from house to house, Mocci offers completely customizable spray tans in the privacy of her customers’ homes.

With about five different solutions, Mocci’s spray tanning business, Bee Bronzed, is able to create custom tan shades anywhere from “a super light glow” to “as dark as possible.”

Mocci was inspired by a friend who has a similar spray tanning business in Charleston, S.C. After completing her spray-tanning license from Aviva Labs, an online school, Mocci was able to purchase their wholesale spray tanning products.

“I went into extensive research on the solution I use because everything makes me break out,” she says.

Mocci went on to say that the engineers who formulate the tanning products are from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. It is completely hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, alcohol-free and oil-free.

Mocci is a communications and marketing double major. She says that with Bee Bronzed, she hopes to educate her peers on the harmful effects of bed tanning by encouraging them to instead opt for a healthier spray tan.

The most difficult part about running her own businesses is getting over the stereotypes associated with spray tans, Mocci says. She says most people have a predetermined misconception that they will turn out blotchy or have too much of an orange tint to their skin after completing a spray tan. This issue, she says, has made it hard for her to effectively advertise to other students.

In order to combat this, Mocci says she uses her roommates as her “guinea pigs.” She tries all her new tanning products on them and has them act as her main advertising platform.

“It’s just so sad that everyone goes tanning. It ruins your skin,” Mocci says. “I’m from the beach, and I’ve always lathered on sunscreen. Even in the summer I’ll spray tan myself just because it’s so much healthier and you feel so much better.”

A typical Bee Bronzed tanning session usually lasts between ten and fifteen minutes. Mocci will arrive at the customer’s own home, accompanied by her portable booth and a case filled with tanning formulas and an airbrush machine.

If a customer is nervous about receiving a spray tan, Mocci will start with her lightest shade, “Winter Glow,” and gradually get darker from there. After a couple of layers are applied, the customer is able to check the tan out in the privacy of his or her own home.

Mocci says that she understands her main target market is broke college students. Because of this, she charges significantly less than her competitors. A typical at home spray-tanning session could cost about $40, but Mocci charges $30, and will at times discount it to $25.

Bee Bronzed receives most of its business through direct messages on Instagram, @beebronzed, and group parties typically contact Mocci at beebronzed.tan@gmail.com.

Mocci plans to continue to publicize her business and hopes that more students on campus will become aware of her spray tanning services. When she graduates, she says she will most likely hand the business down or sell it to someone because it is based out of Newark.

“It’s actually more fun for me than anything,” she says.