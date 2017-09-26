Student theatre group, E-52, brings the laughs this upcoming season



A previous play performance from E-52. E-52 switches up their usual production with a musical, “Avenue Q.”

E-52 Student Theatre is gearing up for its fall season with the critically acclaimed musical, “Avenue Q”. The organization, which has been functioning since 1923, has mostly put on plays but this semester, the student group will try their hand at a musical.

“Avenue Q” is a twisted take on the beloved show “Sesame Street.” The musical follows the character Princeton, a recent college graduate struggling to decide where to go next in life. Princeton then encounters a group of raunchy, talking puppets. The show parodies “Sesame Street,” and is evidently geared toward an adult crowd.

“Avenue Q” won the “Tony Triple Crown,” or awards for best musical, best book and best score at the Tony Awards in 2004 and has been one of the rare productions to do so.

Although E-52 is the oldest student theater organization on campus, the organization aims to produce relevant and topical productions.

“We do a lot of Shakespeare, but Shakespeare has been done before,” E-52 president, Nina Groom says. “Everyone knows that it’s not too provocative for this day and age, it’s good to mix it up.”

“Avenue Q” director and senior, Justin Caccavale knows of the challenges that it takes to adapt a musical to the stage.

“There’s so much more that goes into a musical that people don’t really realize” Caccavale says. “The addition of music in general requires an entire different department with a music director.”

This season, E-52 will be riddled with comedy with their other two productions. The organization will be performing Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” a play about a dinner party gone horribly wrong when the Deputy Mayor of New York accidentally shoots himself.

“Rumors” will be performed Oct. 13-15, and again Oct. 19-21 in the Pearson Hall Auditorium.

In November, E-52 will put on their 14th annual production of Short Attention Span Theatre in Bacchus Theater(SAST). SAST is a series of one-act plays with five shows and five directors performed by five different casts. Four of the shows are student written.

“SAST is always a really fun time, it’s really crazy but fun,” Groom says, “This year’s theme is ‘Love and DiS.A.S.T.er’.”

“We’re really excited.” E-52 member Liz Albera says, “We’re doing new things and we’re growing as an organization.”

“Avenue Q” will be performed in Bacchus Theater Nov. 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. with additional productions set at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 12. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for the public.

