Student ticket lottery created for Notre Dame game

Tickets for the student section at the Bob Carpenter center will be at a premium for the Dec. 9 men’s basketball game against Notre Dame.

In anticipation of a Dec. 9 game against Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) powerhouse Notre Dame, the Delaware Athletic Department has decided to utilize a lottery to give students equal opportunity to attend to the high-profile matchup.

Head Coach Martin Ingelsby’s ties to the Fighting Irish — he spent 13 years as part of the Notre Dame program from 2003 to 2016 — provided the opportunity for the Blue Hens to face such a talented team.

The athletic department reserved 1,300 tickets for students for the Notre Dame game. The university undergraduate population is over 22,000. To enter the lottery, students have to attend at least one of the following games: the Delaware vs. Albany football game on Nov. 11, the women’s basketball game against American University on Nov. 16 or the men’s basketball game against Wesley College on Nov. 17. The more events the students go to, the better their chances of acquiring a ticket.

According to Associate Athletic Director for Marketing and Engagement Hannah Sirdofsky, the athletics department is expecting a large turnout at the game, explaining their choice to resort to a lottery system. The point of the model is to reward students who take time to support university athletics.

“We want to make sure with the lottery system, by requiring people to come to games in advance in order to be entered, we’re working with the students who love athletics,” Sirdofsky said. “And the students who are coming to games and supporting the Blue Hens. And we’re rewarding them by giving them this ticket.”

Expected student excitement over facing Notre Dame, an opponent with a reputation of success in the NCAA is not the only reason for the lottery system. The athletic department is also trying to get students to stay at other sporting events for longer durations, Sirdofsky said. Not only do the students have to be present at the games, but they also have to stay until a certain point. For the football game versus Albany, student ID’s were scanned in the fourth quarter. For the women’s basketball game, ID’s will be scanned in the fourth quarter. And for the men’s basketball game, ID’s will be scanned with ten minutes left in the second half.

“In football this year, we’ve seen definitely a really big attendance in the first half of the games and then some students will leave at half time,” Sirdofsky said. “So pushing it toward the end of the game, again we’re rewarding those students who want to stay and support the team.”

Some university students interested in attending the Notre Dame game said that they support the idea of a lottery, with the understanding that there will be a high demand for tickets.

“There is school spirit, but it’s kind of lacking in attendance at the games,” senior Matthew Blasi said. “Everyone’s for the school except when it comes to sports. I do think the lottery will draw more people though. I don’t see it being packed, but definitely more people. I think the student section will start about the same way, but less people will leave.”

Senior Ryan Dreeman likes the idea that students who have been dedicated to Delaware athletics and choose to stay for the entirety of the games will be the ones rewarded to see the Hens take on the Irish.

“I wish it was guaranteed I get to see them play Notre Dame, but this is cool and it makes it fun,” Dreeman said.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Martin Ingelsby was on Notre Dame’s coaching staff from 2003-2016. Ingelsby was not a member of the coaching staff until 2009, when he became an assistant. From 2003-2009, he was the Coordinator of Basketball Operations.