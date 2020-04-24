Students channel creativity, physical activities during isolation





With most states regulating self-isolation and quarantine in homes, students have been using their free time to work on creative projects and home workouts.

It has been a month since the university announced the switch to online classes. Since then, dorms and apartments have been packed up, and students went home with no definite return date. With most states regulating self-isolation and quarantine in homes, students have been using their free time to work on creative projects and home workouts.

The shift of a busy college schedule to an empty to-do list at home has been sudden. Students have found themselves scrambling to find activities to occupy themselves while staying at home.

Hope Vega, a senior nutrition and dietetics major, is currently staying at her apartment in Newark with her boyfriend instead of being home with family. To keep herself occupied, she practices yoga everyday while running an Instagram dedicated to health and wellness. During an overwhelming time, Vega said yoga has helped her during isolation.

“Every time I do yoga, I feel strong, grounded and mentally relaxed,” Vega said. “I usually start a practice stressed and worried about all the things I have to get done, but when I finish my yoga practice, I feel refreshed and renewed.”

In the time of self-isolation, days can blend together and students lose the routine they attain while they’re at school. Mia Carbone, a junior political science major, is maintaining her normal routine by keeping up with a workout program.

“I’m really trying to keep up with working out because it brings a sense of normalcy to my daily life,” Carbone said. “I would go to the gym five to six days a week before they all closed, so the normalcy inspires me.”

For students motivated on keeping up with daily exercises and making goals towards fitness, Carbone recommends the app, “SHREDDY,” and Anna Victoria’s plan, which can be found online.

Another way students are keeping up with a healthy routine is by participating in “30-Day Challenges.” By using this online community found on Facebook, people sign up to complete a goal everyday within 30 days.

“I signed up to walk at least once every single day, which I feel is a small and simple task, yet it allows me to clear my head and get outside a little more,” Sam Murphy, a senior communication major, said. “I’ve definitely noticed an improvement in my mental state since beginning my personal challenge.”

While some students focus on their physical wellness during quarantine, others turn to creative projects to pass the time. Seen on Instagram and TikTok is the current trend to tie-dye and acid-dye sweatpants to wear while in the house. Other people are spending more time in the kitchen, trying their hand at baking and even organizing themed dinners for their families.

Laura Mays, a former history education major, uses her creative freedom during quarantine to run

her lifestyle blog, “Living with Laura,” and is using this time to engage with her followers.

“Since I post a lot of food content, I have been working on a lot of recipes, developing and cooking and baking more since I have the time,” said Mays, who graduated in the fall and was supposed to walk at this year’s spring commencement. “I also recently got into graphic design and I’m using my blog platform to start a freelance business on the side.”

Although quarantine has given Mays a time to focus on her goals for her blog, she found herself doing too much all at once to feel productive at a stagnant time.

“When this first began, I said that I wanted to do everything I’ve never had time to do before,” Mays said. “After a week and a half of getting five to six hours of sleep a night, I kind of crashed and realized that I don’t need to accomplish all of my dreams in the midst of a global pandemic.”

If Mays has learned anything from quarantine, it’s that people have to find a balance between doing too much and nothing at all.

“If we focus on productivity too heavily, we’re going to become burnt out and anxious, more so than we already are because of everything going on in the world,” Mays said. “If we put all of our energy into rest and recovery, then I think we’re going to begin feeling lazy and bad about ourselves.”