Student’s develop new social app



Courtesy of Harry Leavitt

Students are in the midsts of creating an app to help small businesses market more effectively.

BY

MANAGING MOSAIC EDITOR

Hours of scrolling through a multitude of mobile social platforms, virtually stalking friends, enemies, celebrities and even complete strangers, wracking one’s brain for the perfectly concocted caption — it all comes down to one thing: who has the most likes.

In an effort to further media competition, senior Harry Leavitt developed Prominence, an app that is currently available for download in the App Store. Prominence connects with a user’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram account, and tracks the amount of likes received on each social platform. The most relevant and popular posts from each feed will be pulled onto a consolidated feed within the app so users can find out what’s trending amongst their friends. Best of all, the app tracks the amount of likes received. Each like increases a user’s score, in turn promoting further media competition.

“People get competitive with their likes,” Leavitt, the marketing and management major, says. “Whether we want to admit it or not, it feels good to get them.”

Leavitt officially launched his app in April 2016. Its popularity amongst users soon spurred a more business-oriented concept, and Leavitt again began his app development process.

“It was designed originally to just be for students, but once we built to about 1,000 users we thought we might as well try to make some money off of it and see if we can design it to benefit businesses,” Leavitt says.

Leavitt, now with the help of graduate student Yiran Liu, is redesigning Prominence in a way that will help businesses drive more customers and allow users to interact with each other even more. After the two met in the “Startup eXperience” within the Horn Program, they felt that together they would be able to launch this new idea and redevelop Leavitt’s first app creation. The two have brought their ideas for Prominence to Hen Hatch, the university’s premier startup funding competition, and are currently in the semi-finals which will take place on March 17.

“It’s a way for business to really enhance their online marketing, run more successful campaigns, reach new people and be able to engage with their customers more,” Leavitt says.

This revamped version of Prominence will focus on small-to-medium local businesses within the categories of either food and drink or fashion and retail. The app will again consolidate all social feeds for the businesses, and also display all reviews and events or promotions that the businesses have currently active. In the case of fashion retail companies, the app will also allow users to buy directly through the app.

“I think we understand the problems of our potential customers,” Liu says. “The thing we are doing now is coming up with the right solution to those problems.”

Liu says that the pair interviewed many small businesses and realized that many of them experienced problems in promoting their company between different social platforms, and just wanted to use “minimum effort but have the largest impact.” By integrating the top three social platforms, Prominence “can offer them a creative community between them and customers.”

Leavitt says that the app will also be able to suggest new businesses for the connected user to check out, and will place people into groups based on interests. For example, he says that he would put himself in a group that discusses bars in Boston. If he has a recommendation, a question or just wants to meet up with some new people, he can post in the group feed through the app and see what the other people he is connected to are talking about.

“What we learned from the original Prominence is people are definitely enjoying the score stuff but they didn’t necessarily like competing with each other,” Leavitt says. “So we’re still keeping the scores but instead of competing with each other, you’ll get free stuff and rewards based on building up your score.”

He describes their new creation as “Yelp combined with Groupon, but more social.”

“It’s definitely been really fun to see [Prominence] progress and to work on it together,” Leavitt says. “We’ll see where it goes. It’s just exciting to be working on it and have it move along.”