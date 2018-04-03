Students and faculty debate proposed non-discrimination policy change



The final public hearing regarding revisions to the non-discrimination policy was held before break, and a new resolution will appear before the Faculty Senate for voting in May.

Students and faculty told Faculty Senate representatives at a March 22 hearing that they opposed the Senate’s proposal to increase the standard of evidence in discrimination cases involving students, faculty and staff.

In its review of the new non-discrimination policy, the Senate’s Faculty Welfare and Privileges Committee suggested a change that would make it harder to punish students, staff and faculty for discrimination. The proposed amendment would change the evidentiary standard from “preponderance of information” to “clear and convincing evidence.”

The existing preponderance of information clause means a victim must demonstrate that it is “more likely than not” that the defendant discriminated against them. However, the proposed shift to the clear and convincing evidence requirement would demand that victims present definitive evidence that the defendant discriminated against them.

Students said requiring victims to display definitive evidence of discrimination against them places an unnecessary burden on students to always be on the lookout for discrimination.

“I have a concern with the amount of clear and convincing evidence [needed] because that relies on the victims of discrimination to have a catalog of every case of discrimination against them,” Jules Keselman, a first-year student studying linguistics and criminal justice, said during the hearing.

According to Keselman, this statute, if adopted, would require victims to keep triggering and emotionally damaging evidence of harassment available on hand.

“The amount of clear and convincing evidence [needed] is really more victim blaming than its intended purpose,” Keselman said on the floor of the meeting.

While some faculty members said they agreed that switching to a clear and convincing clause would make it more difficult to help victims, others said it was necessary for the investigation.

John Morgan, a physics and astronomy professor who serves as a Senator, encouraged students to keep all of the evidence they had of discrimination and turn it into the investigators.

“If it involves merely verbal harassment, if someone is making inappropriate remarks to you on a regular basis, in the State of Delaware it is legal to make an audio recording, even surreptitiously,” Morgan said. “Delaware is a one-party consent state, so if you find yourself being bullied by someone or inappropriate remarks are being made, make a recording and turn it over.”

Students said they disagreed with Morgan’s argument support for a clear and convincing evidence clause because of the message they said it sends to students.

“That puts the onus on students to be actively recording when any discrimination happens, which means we are conveying to the students that you should be recording everything at everytime, just in case,” Kevin Peterson , the executive vice president of the Student Government Association, said. “The issue here is if there is a one-off case where a faculty member says something extremely horrendous that there is no physical, tangible evidence of it. You can’t go back and record that second time because maybe it will never happen. Maybe this one instance is the only time it will happen, and this being a one-party recording state means nothing in that instance.”

While gathering sufficient evidence to prove somebody was discriminated against may be challenging, confirming that the action was discrimination may be just as hard.

The current non-discrimination policy says an action is only discriminatory if it is “sufficiently severe or pervasive” to change one’s working or academic conditions, “creates a hostile or abusive working, living or academic environment” or is severe enough to limit one’s ability to participate in or benefit from an educational opportunity.

Interim Vice President for Student Life José-Luis Riera said he believes the original policy’s definition of discrimination was fair but also strict enough to ensure only true discrimination yielded punishment. However, he said adding a demanding, clear and convincing evidentiary standard on top of the exacting definition of discrimination may make it near impossible to prove anybody is guilty of discrimination. Riera said he supported maintaining the existing preponderance of evidence clause to prevent the process from becoming this critical, while also backing the Senate’s right to review the policy.

“We are once again at the university creating harm,” Riera said. “The folks who are typically victims of discriminatory harassment are once again in a position because we are questioning the validity of their experiences, once again in a position of saying, ‘Does the University of Delaware really care about diversity and inclusion?”

The Senate’s review of the non-discrimination policy follows university administration’s failure to send the policy to the Senate for examination before adopting it. The university’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with its chapter of the American Association of University Professors mandates that the Senate review “all proposals by university administration to establish, change or eliminate University-wide policies.”

This open hearing was the second at which senators solicited comments for the Faculty Welfare and Privileges Committee to consider during its reevaluation of its proposed changes to the non-discrimination policy. The first hearing was on Feb. 26.

Faculty Senate President Martha Buell said she anticipates the Committee will resubmit a revised non-discrimination policy proposal for the Senate to vote on by the end of the academic year. If the Senate passes a revised policy, the provost will then review the policy before the president can approve or reject the policy.

“For my colleagues in the Faculty Senate, this is an opportunity for moral leadership,” Riera said. “Will you step up?”