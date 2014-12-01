Students gather, march as part of "Hands Up Walk Out"



Students gathered on the steps of Memorial Hall today as part of “Hands Up Walk Out,” one of many events organized in cities throughout the nation in response to last Monday’s grand jury’s decision not to indict Officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Mo. following shooting of teenager Michael Brown.

Attendees carried signs reading, “Black Lives Matter” and “Hands Up Don’t Shoot,” both mantras of the movement.

The event opened with a group prayer calling for equality, followed by a performance by the university’s gospel choir.

The event was organized by the university’s chapter of the NAACP. President Jasmine Anthony, a junior, said “Hands Up Walk Out” is important to hold at the university in order to unite people around a common cause.

“The one thing I wanted was to unify the communities at the University of Delaware and show support when our brothers fall,” she said.

Associate Dean of Students Adam Cantley was in attendance and said it was good to see students bring attention to an important issue.

“I think it’s great that our students are exercising their right to assemble and bring awareness to an important issue that not only affects not only our campus but all of America,” he said.

Following an opening prayer and song, students marched silently across The Green.