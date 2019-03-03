Students go to class in the capital



Many students who study in Washington D.C. for a semester choose to also intern on Capitol Hill, which is a few minutes from their accomodation.

For the past four years, the university has offered a program allowing students to spend their spring semester in Washington D.C. while simultaneously taking classes and participating in a career-oriented internship experience.

For the program, students participate in an internship, which counts as a six-credit internship, and take two courses. The courses include a policy practicum taught by Mike Donilon, Managing Director of the Biden Institute and Counselor to former Vice President Joe Biden, and “power, inequality, and social policy” taught by faculty of City College of New York— an institution that the university partners with to make the program possible.

Students of any major or undergraduate year can apply, though seniors and juniors are preferred, and the course structure works best with students majoring in international relations, political science and public policy.

Students are encouraged to apply to at least five to 10 internship programs the spring before they intend to go to D.C. As students go through the application process, Leann Moore, assistant policy scientist at the university and head of the program, assists students in securing their internship and planning courses to ensure students can participate in the program and graduate on time.

“The sooner they tell me they’re interested in it, the more I can help prepare them to have the best shot at getting their internship,” Moore said, referring to the services she provides, such as updating resumes, preparing with mock interviews and connecting students to offices in D.C. in that the university has connections with.

The majority of students in the program participate in internships on Capitol Hill. Many students have interned with the likes of Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper.

“I wasn’t too interested in that so I was mostly looking at think tanks and NGO’s,” junior Ellie Fleming, who is currently participating in the program and interning Fund for Global Human Rights, said.

As they intern around D.C., students live in a townhome on Constitution Avenue, four minutes from Capitol Hill and two minutes from the Supreme Court.

Since the program is not an abroad program, federal grant and tuition still apply to students as they live in D.C., and a $500 fee covers housing and utilities.

“It was cheaper for me to live in D.C. than in Delaware because our housing costs were exquisite,” Casey Moore, a senior who interned with Coons last year, said.

C. Moore, who is also a World Scholar, chose to participate in the D.C. program rather than spend her semester in a South African exchange program because in D.C. she would be accompanied by fellow university students with similar intentions.

As students intern in D.C., they also interact with names in policy and governmental relations in their classes. In their policy practicum course, speakers such as former Vice President Joe Biden, former secretary of state Colin Powell, former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough and former U.S. ambassador to Russia William Burns.

“It’s really cool to have these classes, and go out into D.C. and see everything we’re learning about in real life,” Fleming said. “It really is the only place to get that important international experience — it’s really cool to take advantage of it.”

“I think my experiences in D.C. changed my path because I started to realize the domestic policy issues that I’m passionate about,” Fleming said. “It is a nice segway in what we all want to do with our future.”