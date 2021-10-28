Students host candlelight vigil honoring survivors of gender-based violence

Aidan Fraser/THE REVIEW

Students gathered outside of Memorial Hall for a candlelight vigil in honor of the victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence

On Oct. 21, students gathered outside of Memorial Hall for a candlelight vigil in honor of the victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. The event was organized in response to a recent incident in which Brandon Freyre, a sophomore at the university, was charged with kidnapping, assault and strangulation of a female victim.

The night began with event organizers providing candles while Sexual Offense Support Victim Advocates distributed informational pamphlets to students across The Green. The vigil entailed many speeches and performances, from readings of original poems to covers of popular songs such as “Turning Tables” by Adele and “Praying” by Kesha.

Sophomore Kiera Spann — who led the effort to organize the vigil, as well as the various protests against domestic violence on campus — was the first of several students to speak.

“We need to focus not only on preventative measures, but better support for survivors after the incident has occurred,” Spann said. “A dismissive email with a link to online counseling resources and a hotline number is not enough.”

Sophomore Kiera Spann was the first of several students to speak at the vigil.

Spann said that the organizers of the protests have talked to university administrators as well as local legislators to determine what policies can be implemented to prevent future incidents of gender-based violence.

“Actions speak louder than words, and saying that you’re a zero-tolerance school versus showing that you’re a zero-tolerance school are two very different things,” Spann said.

Sophomore Raegan Blandford, a survivor herself, said she was “debating whether or not to attend” the protests due to a fear of rekindling her trauma. Ultimately, she said she was happy with her decision.

“The amount of women who came together [in the protests] and held me as I cried was empowering,” Blandford said. “I felt so much love and support from strangers as they looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I believe you.’”

Blandford emphasized that while she found sharing her story to be therapeutic, she does not believe this is the right move for everyone.

“I didn’t report my assault because I didn’t want to fight for my truth to be heard, because I know my truth,” Blandford said. “In order to heal, we have to do what’s best for us, and for me, I think it’s being here with all of you tonight.”

Angela Seguin, assistant director of Victim Advocacy at Student Health and Wellness Promotion, agreed with Blandford.

“The reporting process is not for everyone, and every survivor has the right to report or not to report,” Seguin said. “It is a re-traumatizing and triggering thing to do.”

The night continued with a spoken poem by senior Nada Abuasi, who talked about the challenges posed by her intersectional identity as a Muslim woman of color. In addition, junior Audrey Keen and senior Emma Burrows spoke about the challenges that women on campus have to endure as a result of gender-based violence.

University officials who spoke at the vigil included Jennifer Naccarelli, co-director of the Center for Study and Prevention of Gender-Based Violence; Zainab Shah, program coordinator for Victim Advocacy; and Kim Zitzner, the university’s liaison for Religious and Spiritual Life. University president Dennis Assanis and his wife, Eleni, were also in attendance.

The night concluded with a candle lighting ceremony, with students paying tribute to all who have been directly or indirectly affected by relationship trauma.

“We have turned a place of pain into a place of community and support,” Spann said.