Students “March for Our Lives” over gun control



Courtesy of Sara Roberge

The March for Our Lives event took place on March 24 all across the country, including Boston (pictured above), attracting university students over break. .

BY

SENIOR REPORTER



With the 2018 midterm elections quickly approaching, voters across the country have been passionate about one issue: gun laws.

On March 24, advocates held a nationwide demonstration called “March for Our Lives” in hundreds of cities across the country in the hopes of encouraging more gun control policies at the federal, state and local level. According to the Gun Violence Archive, The United States has experienced 56 mass shootings so far in 2018, resulting in over 3,000 deaths, shifting public opinion on gun control. According to the Pew Research Center, 68% of Americans now support banning assault-style weapons.

Juliet Meskers, a junior, attended the March for Our Lives demonstration in New York City with her father and friends. She said it was important for her to attend after her high school had a false alarm of an active shooter nearby. That was only ten days after the Sandy Hook shooting in December of 2012 in which 26 people, 20 children between six and seven years old and six adults, were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

“I felt inspired and felt empowered that there are so many people out there that care so much and making this bold statement can really make a change,” Meskers said. “The politicians are the only ones that can make this change and if they don’t listen to the people and what they want, it doesn’t matter how much money the NRA [National Rifle Association] gives them.”



Courtesy of Sara Roberge/THE REVIEW



She also believes this issue is about safety, not violating the Second Amendment.

“The NRA and its members have kids and their kids’ lives are at risk as well, and when it becomes more personal and close to home, maybe they’ll realize that making it easy to possess AR-15s isn’t the best policy,” Meskers said.

Sara Roberge, also a junior at the university, attended the demonstration in Boston. She grew up only three miles from Sandy Hook Elementary School, and her high school being on lockdown during the shooting is what inspired her to attend.

“Attention has been drawn to the issue,” Roberge said. “I’m not sure if change is in the near future, but this issue is at the center of attention and to have all these young people rise up and push for reform is so great to see.”

Roberge is studying English education at the university, with plans of working as a high school English teacher, so she fears for the safety of her future students. She also does not support arming teachers.

“I never think that more bullets in a school hallway will make it safer,” she said. “I would want my students to be comfortable at school and have it be a safe place where they shouldn’t be in fear.”

Karl Stomberg, president of the Democratic Socialists of America on campus, attended the demonstration in Washington D.C. with his friends. He believes there is common ground with this issue between people who enjoy their Second Amendment right and people who want more regulations.

“I do not think that we should be abolish the Second Amendment, but there are things that could reduce gun deaths that wouldn’t require law abiding gun owners to have their guns taken away, such as universal background checks and a minimum waiting period,” Stomberg said.

Since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Delaware lawmakers have introduced new gun control legislation. The state House of Representatives is currently debating a bill that would raise the age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21, and the state Senate is currently debating a bill that would prohibit the manufacture and possession of assault weapons.

One of the opponents of these bills is Alex Closs, the Vice President for Young Americans for Liberty on campus. Closs identifies as a Libertarian, and is also the owner of an AR-15, the same weapon that killed 17 students in Parkland, Fla.

“Gun control does not lower crime rates, it is not correlated with suicide rates per capita and I am certain it won’t have impact on mass shootings,” he said. “Just this week, London surpassed New York with gun crime offenses, and the U.K. already has tighter regulations than the U.S. does.”

Instead, Closs believes the Second Amendment is about liberty to protect oneself and one’s family.

“People have the right to defend themselves. I believe firmly in the right to stand your ground and your home,” he said. “Regardless of gun control regulations, shootings will still happen.”