Students question whether $5.00 printing allocation is enough





Morgan Brownell/THE REVIEW

Given the dependency shift of many professors at the university from textbooks to printed, day-by-day materials, students question whether the $5 printing allocation is enough.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Most students are familiar with the frantic run to Morris Library in order to print out an assignment or reading for their next class. This has become a lot more popular among students due to new teaching methods that require more printed materials. Last-minute printing has been made easy with the printing locations on campus, but does not come without a price.

The university provides each student with a free printing allocation worth $5.00 (about 100 one-sided pages). With this, students can print using one of the many printing locations. A one-sided page black and white page costs five cents while a double-sided page costs four cents.

Penn State University has a similar system where students are allowed 110 black and white pages worth of free printing . After 110 pages, each page costs five cents . The University of Maryland, however, does not provide students with any free printing and each black and white page costs ten cents .

Compared to other nearby colleges, the university charges a similar amount for printing and does provide its students with a certain amount of free printing unlike the University of Maryland.

Jack Vander Laan, a junior history and English double major, said that if teachers are going to depend more on students printing out readings for class, then the printing amount is too low. Sophie Schurr, a freshman English major , agreed and said that $5.00 is too low because students do not have a lot of money so the university cannot expect them to pay for printing.

“A few printed files is okay but [professors] could always print it out and give us some handouts,” Schurr said . “They could allow us to use our computers in front of us so making us print it out is a little much.”

Some professors have a required textbook on the course syllabus. It is also common for professors to prohibit students from using technology during class which requires students to print material.

Schurr said that professors should rely more on textbooks especially if students are being required to buy it. Vander Laan agreed and added that if students are being required to buy a textbook and print additional readings, professors should be more willing to print readings for students.

Vander Laan suggested that professors could also be given more printing money by the university so it doesn’t have to fall solely on the students. He said that professors could be given money based on class size so they could give handouts to students.

“…a lot of people don’t have a steady income and when teachers are putting such pressure on us to print a lot of the materials and they want a lot of material in person, it just doesn’t seem very fair,” Schurr said .