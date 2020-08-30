Students raise over $444,000 to rebuild Chabad after arsonist burns down Jewish Student Center



​Map Data: Google, September 2019/THE REVIEW

​The University of Delaware Chabad, a center for Jewish life located on South College Avenue, caught fire Tuesday night. The following day, officials declared that the fire had been purposeful, not accidental.​

Although no one was in the building at the time of the fire, the implications of an act of arson on a Jewish student center have nonetheless raised concerns in the community. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio told The Review that, because the investigation into the fire is still ongoing, officials are not disclosing many details about the fire to the public at this time. There has also been no determination as to whether the arson was indeed a hate crime or simply a part of a recent trend of arson in the Newark area.

“This is a sickening act of hostility that threatens the safety and security of our inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods,” Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton wrote in a statement. “My thoughts are with the Jewish community and those affected by this tragedy.”

The arson made national headlines as well. Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed the fire Thursday night.

“We need a full and swift investigation into what happened Tuesday night,” Biden tweeted. “With anti-Semitism on the rise across the country, we all have a moral obligation to speak out and give hate no safe harbor.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office currently estimates the cost of the damages to be $150,000 to $200,000. The Chabad Student Board established a GoFundMe page on Wednesday, and thus far over $444,000 has been donated by nearly 8,000 individual donors toward the page’s $1 million goal.

The excess money, according to the GoFundMe page, will go toward doubling the size of the building once it is rebuilt.

“It wasn’t fancy, it was well worn, lived in, and much loved,” the statement by Students of Chabad UD states. “It was theirs, and the students thronged there every Friday night. And now, the little blue house is in ashes. The objects and walls that could tell so many tales about Jewish connection and community are no more. Someone destroyed more than the little blue house. They destroyed the walls that held 20+ years of memories, life, and laughter. The little blue house is gone. As we mourn the memories, we must rebuild to create new ones. Like the fabled phoenix, We must rise up from the ashes, stronger, younger, and bigger to live again.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the GoFundMe may do so by visiting https://gf.me/u/yugc3i.

Anyone who has information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the fire is encouraged to call (302) 323-5375.