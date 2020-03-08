Students react to Super Tuesday results

​

​Patrick Horan/THE REVIEW

Last Tuesday was considered one of the biggest days of the 2020 primaries.​

BY

​Senior Reporter​

Last Tuesday was considered one of the biggest days of the 2020 primaries that left a progressive and a moderate fighting for the Democratic nomination. Students are unsure of how the race will play out with such different candidates.

Fourteen states held contests to determine the Democratic nominee for president in what is known as Super Tuesday.

More than 1,300 delegates were up for grabs, about a third of the total available in the race. California and Texas had the two biggest delegate hauls, with California offering 415 delegates and Texas dispersing 228.

Primary elections assign delegates to candidates based on what percentage of the vote they receive in each state. Candidates need to win 1,991 of the 3,979 delegates up for grabs to win the Democratic nomination.

While Super Tuesday does not necessarily determine who wins the nomination, historically it has been difficult for candidates who perform poorly to recover from the loss.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

“I was pretty surprised by how well [Biden] did on Super Tuesday,” Hannah Rigoglioso, a freshman political science major, said. “I was glad that all of these primaries went well after the mess that happened with the Iowa caucus.”

​Patrick Horan/THE REVIEW

​Having won no states in the Super Tuesday contests, both former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) dropped out of the race, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won his home state, Vermont, along with California, Colorado and Utah.

“I’m disappointed by the options we have left,” Megan Englert, a freshman statistics and art history double major, said. “I don’t believe that either of the candidates left in the primary can appeal to enough people to beat Trump.”

Having won no states in the Super Tuesday contests, both former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) dropped out of the race, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

“It’s frustrating because I did early voting for a candidate who dropped out,” Anna Cohen, a freshman wildlife ecology and conservation major, said. “I feel like I’ve wasted my vote, because if I’d known they were going to drop out, I would have voted for someone else.”

Following his exit from the race, Bloomberg promptly endorsed Biden. Former Mayor Peter Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) did the same. Warren has yet to endorse and faces mounting pressure from Sanders supporters to stand with the similarly progressive candidate.

“It was a smart move for all of the moderates to drop out before Super Tuesday to give Biden a boost,” Scott Toreki, a material science and engineering major, said. “But with the Warren votes up in the air, this could end up being a close race.”