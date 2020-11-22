Students set to return home amid nationwide COVID-19 spikes, most to return after break

Students in the surrounding Newark area are returning home for Thanksgiving break as COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide.

​

​Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

BY

​Managing Sports Editor

Students in the surrounding Newark area are returning home for Thanksgiving break as COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide, with a large amount of the current on campus population set to return after break.

Approximately 1,050 on-campus students are coming back after Thanksgiving break concludes, with another 400 to 500 students remaining on campus for a portion or all of the break. The university is currently housing 1,285 students in select campus residence halls.

The departure and eventual return of students from Thanksgiving break comes in the midst of the highest spike in COVID-19 cases at the university. Since the beginning of November, the university has seen record new case numbers in consecutive weeks.

Starting the week of Nov. 1, 88 students and university employees tested positive for COVID-19. The week of Nov. 8 followed with an additional 113 students and employees testing positive.

According to Dr. James Tweedy, director of Residence Life and Housing, the university’s decision to allow students back on campus is based on continuity, and to provide students with the necessary resources to complete the semester.

“Rather than really try to differentiate and really make it a difficult thing for students to be back, we just wanted to make sure that while our students are still on an academic calendar, that they have access to the university resources right here in town,” Tweedy said.

Tweedy described the travel of students as an “institutional level of concern.” The Mayor of Newark, Jerry Clifton, pointed to the travel of students to areas that have higher COVID-19 numbers than the state of Delaware as a concern for the city’s residents.

“Coming back, it would be such a short, tenured trip that you’d have no clue at that point, asymptomatic or symptomatic, as to whether or not you had contracted anything,” Clifton said.

The decisions for students of making the trip home and coming back came with a variety of factors that were never taken into consideration in previous Thanksgiving breaks.

University freshman Lindsey McLaughlin said she focused her decision to return to campus after break on the resources the university provides as final exams approach. The university has kept campus facilities including Morris Library, the Bob Carpenter Athletic Building and the Pencader Dining Hall open throughout the fall semester, with extensive social distancing measures and mask mandates in place.

McLaughlin feels optimistic about the university having students on campus after Thanksgiving, based on the testing resources the university is set to provide.

“I think the university is doing everything in their power because there are at least two, maybe three mandatory testing days when you return, so if anything comes back positive, they’re instantly going to be put into quarantine,” McLaughlin said.

Once students return to campus, they will be required to take two COVID-19 tests on both Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. The university did not require students to get tested before leaving campus, however, during the week of Nov. 15; the university and the state of Delaware provided testing around campus for students and the surrounding Newark community.

In a Nov. 16 email to students, Dr. Tim Dowling, the medical director for Student Health Services, stated that students using on-campus facilities in any form are “expected to get tested,” with off campus students “strongly encouraged” to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling home.

Similar to McLaughlin, biochemistry major and fellow freshman Liam Dress said he plans to return to the residence halls, feeling more motivated on campus. The Pennsylvania native agreed with his family that he would get tested prior to returning home, however, Dress said he still has concerns even after he gets tested.

“I definitely am nervous about getting a false negative and bringing it home, because that’s the last thing I want to do,” Dress said.

The concern of a false negative for Dress is something that Dr. Jennifer Horney, a professor of epidemiology at the university, is seeing little of among people. Instead, she said she continues to see a false sense of security among individuals, even when they know they have been exposed to the virus.

According to Horney, the virus has an average incubation period of approximately five and a half days, but it could take anywhere from five to seven days for a positive result to show. She pointed to the combined effort by the university offering resources and students accurately self-monitoring to slow the spread of the virus.

The university put in place a daily health screening for students and employees of the university that asks questions about an individual’s activities in the past 14 days, as well as any symptoms a person may be feeling or experiencing.

“It’s also people answering that question, reporting if they’ve been to large gatherings or been exposed to someone or if they’ve had any symptoms,” Horney said. “It takes adding up all of the pieces together to be able to be safe.”

Plans to spend time with relatives over the break have seen changes, due not only to COVID-19 itself, but stricter gathering restrictions put in place by state governments. States that the university draws prospective students from, including Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, have all put these restrictions into effect.

Private gatherings in Delaware, New Jersey and New York are now limited to 10 people.

The housing contracts that students have with the university this fall are in place until Dec. 18, the last day of final exams.

Unless a student has “documented extenuating circumstances,” housing will not be provided to students for winter session. The university plans to host more students for the spring semester, with students knowing if they will be offered a spot after Thanksgiving.