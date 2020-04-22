Students use their talents to make money

Jymere Stillis-Stanford/THE REVIEW

With lockdowns leaving students unemployed, many are using their talents to find new ways to make money.

BY Contributing Reporter

Where will my next check come from? How will I be able to pay my bills? These are questions students are trying to figure out now that coronavirus has abruptly brought an end to campus life, causing many students to lose their jobs.

On April 2, University President Dennis Assanis, sent an email stating that the university has begun its pandemic pay protocol that will be in place from March 30 to May 31. This protocol explains that all active, full- and part-time employees will receive their regular pay.

While many employees and students benefit from this, a great portion of student employees do not qualify to receive regular pay because they do not work for the university. For example, students that worked part-time at Provisions on Demand (the POD) and for Parking Services will not receive their regular pay up until the end of the semester. This is because the POD is run by Aramark and not the university. Additionally, Parking Services is its own entity separate from the university, meaning that students employed by Parking Services will not be paid by the university. This statement from the school was devastating to many students, like sophomore political science major, Kasiyah Tatem.

“When I was notified that I would receive no financial support from Parking Services, I was immediately concerned for my status as a student at UD,” Tatem says. “I fully fund my own education, so when I realized I had no way to fund my education I went into a state of anxiety. I felt abandoned not only as an employee, but as a student employee.”

Thankfully, she received an email stating she would receive Delaware’s state of emergency pay. The issue is that the state of emergency pay does not equate to Tatem’s regular pay.

“The state of emergency fund gives us $12 an hour and a fixed $156 check bi-weekly compared to my $600 checks during the semester,” Tatem says.

With dwindling funds, students are now thinking of clever ways to make money, even while being in the house. A few are able to move their internships remotely or work for an essential business. For the students that do not have that luxury, using their talents to make money is their only option.

Visual communication major, Danielle Simpson, has an art and graphic design company called “TheArtsofDani,” where she creates graphics, logos and paintings.

“I started doing logos after seeing an increase in small businesses amongst young people and people I know personally,” Simpson says. “I do feel a great sense of relief to be able to profit off of my talent. It’s another source of income for me during this time, which is a blessing.”

Junior organizational and leadership major Stephanie Boateng uses her art skills to run a business called “SUBPAR,” where she sells mixed media paintings and prints, as well as commissions and custom denim jackets. During the spring, Boateng’s main focus is designing graduation caps.

“Business has slowed down because graduations are not happening anymore, but I am still making as many caps as I can,” Boateng says. “It is a relief to know that I don’t need to find another job because I have something to lean back on. I am so grateful for all of the students that are buying cap designs. With rent still due, their support of my business keeps me afloat.”