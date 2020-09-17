Study abroad may be canceled, but you can still go global

​

​Amid the global pandemic that has altered almost every area of people’s lives, the university was forced to cancel study abroad programs during the Fall 2020 semester, Winter 2021 session and Spring 2021 semesters.​

Many students at the university had plans of going abroad this academic year, of eating a croissant next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, of hugging a koala bear in Australia or of admiring the Puerto Madero waterfront in Buenos Aires. Instead, the majority of students this year will be spending most of their time in front of a computer screen, unwilling to change out of the hoodie they have been wearing for the last three days.

“If you would have said to me in March or April when we were cancelling summer programs and bringing people home from spring that we were not gonna have anybody abroad in the fall, I would’ve thought you were crazy,” Lisa Chieffo, interim director of the Institute for Global Studies (IGS), said. “Come on, that’s never gonna happen. And here we are, so it is truly unprecedented.”

It is devastating for schools everywhere, but it is considered particularly bitter for this university, which has a rich history of students studying abroad. The university established the first American study abroad program in 1923 when Professor Raymond W. Kirkbride, along with eight students, traveled by ship to France. 97 years later, study abroad trips play a major role at the university, with programs of every shape and size. It is well recognized in this community that global experiences, like study abroad programs, can have a huge impact on a student’s college career.

Iris Busch, an assistant professor of German, was set to direct the Winter 2021session program in Leipzig, Germany.

“When students participate in my program, it is often the first time they are completely immersed in the foreign language and culture,” Busch said. “They step out of the ‘box’ so to speak, get uncomfortable and are faced with an array of challenges … They get empowered and grow; they get to know themselves so much better; they feel like a true global citizen.”

Though this tradition is unlikely to take place this academic year, all hope is not lost for students who seek global experiences in their academic careers. After all, studying abroad is about more than just eating tons of spaghetti in Italy — though that does sound quite nice. There are still lessons that can be learned and cross-cultural connections that can be made in this new form of virtual education.

“If it is about education,” Chieffo said, “then you have to see [study abroad] as kind of a means to an end.”

Even with physically visiting countries off the table, there are still many options for students who are seeking a global education. This is an opportunity to take advantage of all the global resources still available at the university, a time to prepare for the next adventure and a chance to get involved in new experiences.

One new development for students is virtual internships that will be offered during this academic year’s winter session. Information on the different internships that will be offered can be found on the IGS Program List. Students should take note, however, that the deadline for applications is Sunday, Sept. 20.

Additionally, if a student is looking to cover the costs of a virtual internship or of a study abroad program in the future, Delaware Diplomats is still offering scholarships for studies abroad and other global experiences. The program is adding more opportunities so that this can be done in a virtual environment.

It is also possible for students to engage with international students through the American Host Partner Program, which encourages friendships between local and international students. Each local student is paired with an international counterpart who they will meet with several times over the semester.

To apply, visit the English Language Institute website. Note that the deadline is Friday, Sept. 18.

Another upcoming event is “Global Month,” which will take place throughout the month of November, which will entail all kinds of global programming. To stay updated on happenings, an excellent resource is the UD Global at Home page. There, events will be announced and a vast array of resources can be found for global engagement during this abnormal semester. Keep an eye out for unique ways to engage, such as an offered global film series.

As for when study abroad will begin again, decisions are still up in the air and constantly evolving. No one knows exactly what a study abroad program might look like when it does return, but it will likely vary according to different country’s policies. Students should prepare themselves for when the time comes — keep an eye on the IGS program website, attend interest meetings, look into financing your study abroad and speak with an advisor.

“Continue to study hard for your classes, sign up as soon as enrollment begins, maintain contact with the program director, learn about ‘your’ foreign country and city,” Busch stated in an email. “Watch movies about ‘your’ country.”