Study abroad spotlight: Rebecca King

Rebecca King is currently over six months into a Boren Award-funded program to study Russian in Kyrgyzstan.

For Rebecca King, the university’s Russian program was only the beginning of a long-term goal to build a career around her proficiency in the language. Her drive to improve her skills led her to seek out grant programs that specifically offered a focus in the language, as opposed to traditional study abroad programs. For King, scholarships like the Boren Awards, which sponsors students to study in countries less travelled, but where “critical languages” are widely spoken, seemed like a natural choice. Among the Boren’s offerings, King decided on Kyrgyzstan.

“I was interested in continuing my Russian education, so I wanted a program that would allow me to apply it professionally,” she says.

Also unlike other study abroad programs, Boren Award-funding programs focus almost exclusively on improving language competency, something King has appreciated thus far.

Among other underrepresented, Russian-speaking countries, King says that Kyrgyzstan stands out for a few key reasons.

“It’s important because it used to be on the Great Silk Road, and of course was once a part of the Soviet Union, and it’s in a very geopolitically important spot,” King says.

But some of King’s most notable experiences stem not from the country’s history at large, but from the cultural immersion she has experienced personally. Everyday encounters reveal both welcoming similarities and stark differences between Kyrgyzstan’s culture and our own.

“I lived in Kyrgyzstan for six and half months, and I can tell you that it’s difficult to predict anything, which I would say is the best part of studying abroad [here],” King says. “The culture is a little bit more spontaneous than American culture; here the concept of time is completely different, and people tend to spend more time with their loved ones, and when people here spend a lot of time with their loved ones, it’s not time wasted, which has been quite an adjustment from America.”

In particular, King notes an anecdote that encapsulates Kyrgyzstani culture well.

“Sometimes my host family will tell me ‘get ready, in about 10 minutes we’re going to a party’ and parties out here last for about five hours.”

Between her classwork, King has kept busy with extracurriculars and travel to get the most out of her experience.

“I am involved with Hapkido here. I previously participated in it while at the University of Delaware, and I was able to find a studio in Kyrgyzstan. [It’s been] quite an adjustment because Hapkido in the United States is incredibly different from Hapkido in Kyrgyzstan,” King says. “From what I’ve seen, Hapkido is much more of sport here, and the focus is much more on acrobatics, which we did not cover as much in United States.”

In looking to the future, King hopes her experience will prepare her well for a promising career involving the Russian language. While she has no current preference for any industry in particular, King says that the opportunity to study and work in Russian will be the key.