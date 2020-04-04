Summer courses move online in midst of coronavirus pandemic





Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

On Friday, the university announced its decision to move all summer courses to online delivery in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Registration for 2020 summer sessions, which was originally intended to start next week, will now begin on April 20.

According to the university’s summer session website, summer courses will continue to follow the regular university academic calendar. They will continue to be taught by university faculty with “no distinction on your transcript between online and on-campus courses.”

Most of the courses will host online proctored exams, which can be taken through ProctorU.com or at a university testing site in Newark, Dover or Georgetown, Delaware.

Friday’s announcement follows the postponement of the university’s 2020 spring commencement, as well as its announcement of new emergency academic policies.

Commencement was originally scheduled on May 30. Following its postponement, University President Dennis Assanis sent an email on April 2 to students of the class of 2020, inviting them to share alternative ideas for celebrating their graduation.

University professors must post letter grades for this current semester by June 1. As per the university’s new academic policies, students will be given the choice between June 1 and June 9 to keep their letter grades or to request a change to pass-fail their courses instead.

Regardless of the choice, all transcripts will state that the spring semester was “significantly disrupted” by the coronavirus pandemic. At the time of writing, the university has not yet announced whether a similar statement will be issued on transcripts for the summer sessions.

This is a developing story. Check back frequently for more coronavirus coverage at UDReview.com/Category/Coronavirus/.