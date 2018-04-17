“Are we supposed to wait until the day after a mass shooting happens to do something?”: University students hold rally advocating for stricter gun laws



College Democrats, YPDA, DSA and SAGV organized a rally in response to the ongoing gun debate, inviting Delaware politicians to promote tighter restrictions on firearms.



Local residents and legislators joined university students on Tuesday for a gun rally advocating for the implementation of stricter gun laws that would make guns less accessible to the general population.

In the weeks following the tragic events in Parkland, Fla., where a young shooter opened fire at his high school and took the lives of seventeen classmates and teachers, the gun control debate has intensified, exposing the complexities that surround the controversy.

Last month, students across the country planned and participated in a walkout during school hours, a tribute to those lives lost in Parkland and to all others who have fallen to gun violence.

Similarly, a little over a week later, hundreds of thousands took part in March for Our Lives, a demonstration held in cities throughout the nation where individuals expressed their commitment to diminishing the presence of gun violence in America.

The event took place on North Green and was hosted by College Democrats, along with a number of other political groups and bipartisan organizations on campus, including Young Progressives Demanding Action (YPDA), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and Students Against Gun Violence (SAGV).

Five individuals, a combination of political candidates and elected officials, each involved in some facet of local government, were invited to take the stage to share their current efforts and opinions on the complexity of the Second Amendment.

While a majority of those in attendance were in support of stricter gun laws, a handful of opponents were also present, standing for their rights to own guns and what they believe to be a constitutional right.

Siwa Versnel was among the students who attended the rally. A junior political science major and member of DSA, Versnel is invested in the issue and has become increasingly involved in advocating for gun laws over the past few months.

“Parkland was more of a catalyst for me than previous mass shootings … it really hit me,” Versnel explained. “I did a lot of reflection, closely followed the event and actively participated in a number of demonstrations surrounding the tragedy.”

Attending the university’s rally was an apparent next step for Versnel, who had taken part in Wilmington’s March For Our Lives, participated in the nationwide walkout last month and sat in on a hearing in Dover that sought to raise the minimum age of gun ownership in Delaware.

“Issues die when people stop caring, we really need to stay engaged,” Versnel said.

Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, a midterm candidate for Delaware’s state senate and a graduate of the university, echoed the importance of continued community attention and diligence.

She emphasized that the current ease of gun accessibility is not strictly relevant to mass shootings.

Having grown up in the area and now raising a daughter in Wilmington, Lockman has become accustomed to the ramifications associated with gun violence.

According to USA TODAY, Wilmington has the highest number of teen shootings per 1,000 people, making it the most dangerous city in the country.

Lockman argued that these numbers are rooted in systemic issues and that the key to addressing them is looking at the larger picture.

“The plague of gun violence is about public health, specifically mental health, poverty and inequality,” she said.

A student during the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Littleton, Colo., in which two teens went on a shooting spree, killing 13 and injuring more than 20 others before committing suicide, a mother during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newton, Conn. in 2012, where 20-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 young children as well as six adult staff members, and now a candidate for local office in the midst of last month’s Parkland High School tragedy, Lockman refuses to accept habitual gun violence and loss as the “new normal.”

Public safety is at the forefront of Lockman ’s campaign which will culminate with elections during Delaware’s Democratic primary in September.

Senator Bryan Townsend, the current state senator for Delaware’s District 11 and a university graduate, highlighted that in order for real change to occur, citizens need to shift current mindsets and approaches to gun violence.

“We cannot allow this narrative that one proposed bill doesn’t fix everything so therefore it dies and disappears … Everyday across the country we lose people who could have been saved if we had more reasonable gun laws,” Townsend said.

In the weeks following Parkland, Townsend has received an influx of messages from people both in favor and against his work to tighten Delaware gun laws.

He told the audience that the opponents of increased gun legislation often defend their position by claiming that there has never been a major mass shooting in Delaware.

Each time he is met with this justification, Townsend said he asks — “are we supposed to wait until the day after a mass shooting happens to do something?”

Townsend recognizes the obstacles that stand in front of him and fellow speakers at the but hopes that individuals who are passionate about the issue will remain persistent.

The key, he said, is for people to make it clear that their support of local officials depends on their approaches to handling gun policy.

“We need to fight hard, passionately, safely and respectfully for gun laws,” Townsend said.

David Bentz, state representative for District 18 and a university graduate, is currently leading efforts in Dover to combat the mental health side of gun violence.

He agreed with Townsend in that progress is only possible if people continue to engage and fight for their beliefs.

“This cannot be an issue that gets people’s attention only after a tragic event occurs,” Bentz said. “We won’t see progress until we match the intensity of gun law opponents advocating for the status quo.”