Suspicious package at Planned Parenthood shuts down East Delaware Avenue

Police investigated a suspicious package found at an entryway to the PPDE’s Newark Medical Center on Monday, which was subsequently declared to be harmless.

Morning commutes and Burger King breakfast trips encountered an unexpected disruption yesterday, as drivers and pedestrians were prevented from entering a stretch of East Delaware Avenue by police officers, a bomb squad and a robot.

The police teams were called in response to reports of a suspicious package found outside of Planned Parenthood Delaware (PPDE)’s Newark Medical Center. At approximately 9:20 a.m., a PPDE employee notified police of a package found next to one of the office’s entryways, which was deemed “suspicious” due to its appearance. At 9:50 a.m., the University of Delaware Police Department issued an alert, advising students to avoid the area.



The State Police bomb squad was called to investigate the suspicious package

Police subsequently closed off and had pedestrians evacuate the area, calling in the Delaware State Police and an explosives team to investigate the package.

At 12:15 p.m., the Newark Police Department, which was heading the investigation, released a statement saying that the package was deemed safe.

“The suspicious package has been cleared by the Delaware State [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] Unit. The package was determined to have been addressed to an employee at that location, and it contained a file with papers in it,” it said.

By approximately 12:30 p.m., police had left the area.

Ruth Lytle-Barnaby, President and CEO of PPDE said that the nonprofit organization’s hyper-vigilance is a result of their aim to protect the safety of their patrons, as well as those in the surrounding area

“[Law enforcement] came out and they examined the package and found that it was not anything that was of any harm to anyone, but out of an abundance of caution for our patients and our staff, we evacuated the building and followed our protocall,” she said.