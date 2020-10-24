The university has scored a bronze from STARS, which is one rating above the lowest possible rating.



The university scores the next to lowest rating for sustainability, according to STARS.

The university has scored a bronze from STARS (the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System), which is one rating above the lowest possible rating. The rating system goes, from highest to lowest, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze then Reporter.

The university submitted its report to be rated by STARS on Jan. 31. The places where the university scored highly are in its academic curriculum, campus and public engagement, air and climate in operations, transportation and energy. The lowest scores were within research, building operations, the grounds — which includes landscape management and biodiversity — and investment and finance.

The low rating of bronze is consistent with some of the opinions from students and faculty about the university’s sustainability efforts.

Melanie Ezrin, president of Students for the Environment, said she does not think the university is doing their part in terms of sustainability.

“I think part of it is definitely due to COVID, I know the university is definitely under a lot of financial constraints, and I really understand that, but I also think even before that they were not doing enough,” Ezrin said. “Even initiatives that were attempted to be implemented were not implemented effectively and therefore, failed in my eyes.”

Ezrin also said that the university has really dropped the ball on sustainability initiatives, such as implementing reusable take-out containers in the dining halls and has continued to use chemical herbicide on the university greens.

“They’re just not cooperative and not willing to put the time and money into it,” Ezrin said.

Mckay Jenkins, a professor at the university and a former environmental journalist, also believes that the university “has definitely made some good strides in that direction,” but is behind other universities in terms of sustainability initiatives.

“As an institution, it is a little late to the party, I think, and there are other schools that are way ahead of us, for sure,” Jenkins said. “On the other hand, we’re not at the back of the pack; I would say we’re somewhere in the middle.”

On the other hand, the university has made some progress in their Climate Action Plan initiative, according to Sustainability Manager Michelle Bennett. The Climate Action Plan was put into effect in 2008, under former university president Patrick Harker. The goal was to reduce the university’s greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2020.

Currently, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions has been at a rate of 16.1%. Bennett said she does not know if the university will cross the line to 20% before the end of the year, but she thinks it will get close.

“With the pandemic, we might get some climate benefits just from people not driving as much or, you know, the buildings that are not occupied set the HVAC [heating, ventilation and air conditioning] back … there’s no one in there, so it can be a little warmer or a little cooler than it is normally,” Bennett said. “I don’t know if that’s going to carry us over the finish line, but I’m hoping, got my fingers crossed.”

Bennett also said there is a research proposal that has been submitted that would install solar panels on South Campus. She said she has also investigated putting solar panels on top of other buildings but has not yet been able to get the funds to perform engineering studies to determine what roofs can have solar panels without damaging the “structural integrity” of the building.

Bennett said she has also had conversations with the investment office about divesting from companies that use fossil fuels, which Jenkins said he highly recommends for the university. However, Bennett said there are a few legal barriers to that idea.

“One issue that the university, and all universities run into is when alumni or whoever donate money, sometimes they dedicate that money to a specific initiative, so maybe like the chemistry department, or the engineering department,” Bennett said. “Legally, they can’t remove that money from those types of investments, and some of those investments might involve carbon-intensive industries.”

She said that if the university committed to divesting from companies that use fossil fuels, the university would have to reject any money that is donated for a purpose that involves fossil fuels.

Those are just a few of the issues that Bennett has looked into or is in the process of completing, but despite these efforts, the views on the university’s sustainability efforts remain despairing among some students.

Ezrin said that among the students involved in Students for the Environment and students that are not, the viewpoint is generally bleak.

“People really feel pretty pessimistic about it and that the university is not doing enough,” Ezrin said. “It’s really discouraging because our members have so much passion, and there’s so much we’d like to see this campus do, and they have a lot of pride in the university as well, and so for a lot of them, including myself, it’s really sad that the school we love so much and care so deeply about doesn’t care about being sustainable and the future of this planet in the ways that it needs to.”

More information on the university’s rating can be found here: https://reports.aashe.org/institutions/university-of-delaware-de/report/2020-01-31/