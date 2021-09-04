Sustainability at the university for the fall 2021 semester

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

As university operations expand, so does its impact on the environment.

As the university reopens its doors to the full student body, lights turn on in buildings, people drive cars to campus and each individual contributes their own daily waste to the university’s trash cans. As university operations expand, so does its impact on the environment.

Chris Williams, co-chair of the university’s Sustainability Council, said that the Council is making efforts to promote sustainability on campus. The university launched the Council two years ago, which spent the subsequent years developing itself and building a foundation to improve sustainability on campus.

The Council is in the process of creating a more concrete sustainability plan.

“We are definitely still in the building age,” Williams said. “This last spring, we decided we would hold what we call a green grants competition. We didn’t have anybody apply, unfortunately.”

In addition to new competitions, Williams said that the Student Government Association passed a resolution to create a bike share program on campus. He also said the university has been looking into replacing its old buses with electric buses. The university ordered several Ford electric vehicles, but the vehicles are not coming out until 2022. It is a long process, but Williams believes it is a tangible start.

Williams said that the university is still trying to catch-up. In 2020, the university received a score of bronze, the second lowest rating, from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s assessment and rating system that measures a university’s sustainability performance through self-reported data.

“Part of it is because it’s true, we’re just beginning the process, and we have a lot of work we can do,” Williams said.

He also thinks that the university may actually be better than a bronze level, and the lower rating had partially been caused by a lack of reporting. He believes that having a sustainability office within the university would help with collecting data.

The Sustainability Council is not the only group advocating for a more environmentally-friendly community.

The Newark Partnership is a community coalition dedicated to helping Newark, and often works with the university to strengthen the relationship between the university and the rest of Newark. Leann Moore, the executive director of The Newark Partnership, said the Partnership is making efforts to work with the university to advance sustainability throughout Newark.

“The Partnership has the sustainable Newark initiative, which we just launched,” Moore said “The university has several people on our coalition council.”

The Partnership is also looking into launching a pilot program for composting off-campus.

“The university is already doing a lot of composting around their dining hall waste, but we want to do a pilot program to teach students that are off-campus and provide them with supplies to do that in their off-campus houses,” Moore said.

Though these initiatives from the university and the partnership do mark progress in regard to sustainability in the community, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sustainability at the university still looms.

The university’s Sustainability Manager Michelle Bennett was laid off by the university after a budget deficit resulting from the pandemic.

“What does that really say about [the university’s] commitment to the environment, to environmental sustainability, to all the different things that are associated with that if the first person we are laying off is our sustainability manager?” Wylie Feaster, president of Students for the Environment, said.

Feaster hopes that the university will publicize their sustainability information more this semester.

“Environmental resources related to the university are not as accessible to students, faculty [and] the public as they should be,” Feaster said.

He believes that information related to the environment “should be a front-page, [university] website headline type of thing.”

He also hopes that the university will be more willing to work with students and listen to their environmental proposals this semester. Feaster talked to other students involved in environmental projects on campus, and they told him it took half a year to get a meeting with President Assanis.

However, Williams believes that the aftermath of this year may actually encourage sustainability within the university. He says that a block of faculty are asking to continue to work from home, which would mean less cars, less lights on and less energy used on campus.

“The workplace is changing, at least in the short term, and that absolutely promotes sustainability,” Williams said.

Regardless of the university’s changes, there are many ways that students can reduce their own carbon footprint. Feaster’s suggestions include cutting back time spent in the shower, turning off lights when you leave a room, to not leave the sink running and to recycle.

Members of Students for the Environment also created resource sheets for students to share information about sustainability at the university. The academic resource sheet shares a list of majors, minors, classes and professors for students interested in environmental coursework Their other resource guide shares information about environmental organizations both within the university and throughout Newark.

Feaster believes that small differences can make a big impact on campus.

“Taking those little steps would be really important in the long run, whether it’s a reusable water bottle, a straw [or] something that’s compostable.”