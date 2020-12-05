Table toppled: Dungeons and Dragons during a pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic, players now interact with each other through online servers like Discord and Roll 20, an online virtual tabletop simulator.



Dungeons and Dragons is a tabletop game that has been toppled by social distancing guidelines.

Dungeons and Dragons (DND) is a roleplaying game that has grown in popularity over the past few years with the releases of “Stranger Things,” “Critical Role” and “The Adventure Zone.” These pieces of media brought fantasy roleplaying, action and comedy into the public purview to inspire a new generation of younger players. However, it is a game that has been rooted in friends gathering together since 1974.

“Until the pandemic I’ve been playing entirely in person,” Toby Bulk, 19, a sophomore biochemistry major, said. “I feel like there’s a genuine personal connection you get from being in the room with people — part of it is it’s just easier to communicate.”

Bulk, who started playing DND in high school, explained that even when people use their cameras during a game, it is harder to read their group members’ facial expressions and gestures, which he described as an important part of in-person roleplaying.

“I don’t necessarily feel like there [are pros] about playing online, because in theory, everything you can do online you can do in person,” Bulk said. “At least for me, I bring my computer to every session.”

Bulk is a player in two active games: one homebrew and one other that utilizes the “Arcanis 5e” campaign setting. He spoke highly of his dungeon master (DM), or game organizer, who runs an original story in Arcanis.

“This is my first year as a dungeon master (DM), so it was a whole thing that I had to get used to,” Naomi Ortiz, 22, a fifth year public policy major as well as the DM for Bulk’s Arcanis game, said.

Ortiz said she started playing her freshman year, but has known the game her whole life because her parents were former players. Ortiz is familiar with the game, but “DMing” is a new world for her.

“Because I had to get used to [being a DM and playing online] at the same time, it’s been a huge shift for me,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz explained her process for setting up games, which involved little planning and trusting in improvisation. She also explained that her players, like Bulk, are really what make the game so much fun and help her move the story along.

Ortiz uses Roll 20 during their remote games because she said she was already familiar with it from another campaign.

“A lot of my other campaigns last semester fell through because [of the pandemic],” Ortiz said. “We were all meeting in person, and it was hard to transfer to an online mindset with campaigns that were so physically involved.”

Roll 20 helps players see top down map views of cities and dungeons, which are some of Ortiz’s favorite aspects of DND.

“I’m a huge [miniature] user, and I like using maps as well,” Ortiz said. “I definitely like the visual aspects of playing in person.”

Ortiz said she enjoys the creative aspects of the game, which have been stripped down due to moving online. Although moving online has been one hurdle to bypass, change is natural to older players in the DND community.

“Personally, I don’t like playing online all that much,” Henry “Burke” Glover, 42, said. “I’ve used Roll 20, and it’s fine. I’ve used Discord a lot, and that’s okay; but it’s hard to get people together.”

Although Glover, an employee at The Days of Knights, a board game shop on Main Street, isn’t a fan of playing online, he acknowledges that for a lot of people it’s better than not playing at all.

Glover started roleplaying before DND but said he has been playing for the past 15 years. He witnessed many changes to the game over the last decade and a half — most significantly, a change of rules.

“Everyone is generally a lot happier with it now,” Glover said. “[fourth edition] is not that popular, and I enjoyed it, but more for the camaraderie. All DND sourcebooks are being written with the fifth edition system released in 2014. As far as the rules, it’s a completely new system.”

Wizards of The Coast, the official DND book publisher, recently removed certain negative “racial traits,” a long-intertwined feature in the game. Racial traits are abilities or skills that are related to a certain mythical race, an example of which would be an orc having lower intelligence simply because they are an orc.

“There’s a bit of racism kind of baked into DND; even the current player manuals, it’s like, ‘This is how dwarves behave, and this is how elves feel about them,’ but okay, do we want characters that don’t like each other because of these things?” Glover said. “It’s kind of an odd thing that they’ve written that in.”

Evidence of anti-Semitism could also be seen in-game, with the usage of the word “phylactery.” The term for an item used in traditional Jewish practices is directly associated with the evil idea of a “lich,” a zombie-wizard on steroids, within DND.

Glover explained how these constraints could allow for people to build creativity. As a DM, he said he enjoys his players going off the beaten path to come up with new stories.

“It’s endlessly new and interesting, and once things open up we’ll be running new player sessions,” Glover said, gesturing at the store.

Although the pandemic has forced major changes in how players meet to play campaigns, change is natural to the DND community; with sourcebooks being released as recently as this month, the game is ever-changing.