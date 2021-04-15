Takeaways lead Blue Hens to 34-14 win over in-state rival Delaware State

Delaware’s Colby Reeder (left) saw his first game action of the 2021 season after battling injuries. Courtesy of Delaware Athletics.

BY Senior Sports Reporter

A swarming defense and an opportunistic offense powered Delaware to a win at Delaware State, in the Route 1 Rivalry. The Blue Hens forced four turnovers by the Hornets, which led to 14 of their 34 points.

Senior cornerback Nijuel Hill started the game off with an interception off of sophomore quarterback Jared Lewis. Following a Delaware punt, the Hornets surrendered the ball again on a fumble by sophomore Thomas Bertrand-Hudon that was recovered by junior safety Kedrick Whitehead.

Shortly thereafter, senior running back Dejoun Lee ran for a 7-yard touchdown to put the Blue Hens on the board. After kicker Ryan Coe gave Delaware a 10-0 lead, Lee punched in his second touchdown from 14 yards out.

Junior Riah Burton notched Delaware’s third takeaway of the day with an interception during the second quarter off an errant throw from Lewis. The Blue Hen offense quickly turned Lewis’ mistake into points, as quarterback Nolan Henderson connected with junior receiver Thyrick Pitts for a 9-yard touchdown.

Out of halftime, Lee broke free for a 53-yard gain, Pitts hauled in a 15-yard reception and Henderson finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The offensive unit slowed down during the second half, while the Hornets found some offensive rhythm of their own to pull within 20 points by game’s end. Two blocked punts during the second half fueled Delaware State to their 14 points, one of which was recovered for a touchdown.

Henderson had a quiet day overall, going 11 for 19 with 167 yards and one touchdown. Pitts led the game in receiving with 87 yards on five catches, while Lee brought in three catches for 40 yards. The senior back was even more effective on the ground, taking 14 carries for 109 yards.

Delaware State only mustered 186 total yards of offense, as the Delaware defense continued their stout season. Through four games, Delaware opponents are averaging just 198 yards per game, compared to an average of 400 yards for the Blue Hens offense.

Junior defensive tackle Artis Hemmingway secured his first career sack on the opening drive of the game, which was immediately followed by Hill’s interception.

In the fourth quarter, junior linebacker Colby Reeder scored his first sack in his first game back since 2018 due to injury.

Fellow linebacker Jack Dinicola sealed the game on a red zone interception — the first of his career. The four takeaways on the night moved Delaware’s season total to 13 takeaways, compared to just four turnovers.

Delaware’s win on Saturday moves their advantage over Delaware State (2-2, 2-1 MEAC) to 9-0 in the rivalry’s history. Saturday night was the first time the Route 1 Rivalry was held in Dover, Delaware at Alumni Stadium. The state rivalry will continue in the years to come, as the teams have agreed to play six games from 2024 to 2030.

As for 2021, Delaware (4-0, 3-0 CAA) will prepare for a road matchup against conference foe Villanova (2-1, 2-1) this upcoming Saturday. The Wildcats have dominated their series with the Blue Hens in recent history. Delaware’s last victory came in 2011, and before then, 2005 was their last win versus Villanova.