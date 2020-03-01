“Taking care of self is the new black”: Rapper “Common” on love, wellness for Black History Month



Rapper Ronnie Rashid Lynn, better known as Common, is familiar with stepping out of his comfort zone.



He has found success in a career that spans everything from acting to activism. So it was revealing when he said that writing a book, revisiting his traumas and going to therapy were some of his greatest challenges.

“God works in different ways for us to heal, and I think therapy is one way,” Common said.

When Common came to speak at Trabant last Thursday evening, as part of the Center for Black Culture’s sold-out Black History Month Extravaganza, the conversation centered around topics of wellness, mental health, relationships and love.

“I started realizing that love is a practice you have to do,” Common said. “There are new ways of practicing love each and every day, but I just strive to be consistent with it.”

Common’s meditations on healing and love are detailed in his 2019 book, “Let Love Have the Last Word.” A complementary album, entitled “Let Love,” was also released later that August.

Both works draw heavily from vulnerable moments in Common’s personal life, and particularly from relationships with his family. When his daughter, Omoye Lynn, opened up to him about his own shortcomings, in juggling fatherhood and his career, Common had to take a hard look at both himself and his relationships.

“Because [Omoye Lynn] had been able to speak on that, and speak clearly and be honest, as she had been holding that in for a while, it’s bettered our relationship,” Common said. “We went to a joint therapy session together. I have to give her credit.”

Common also spoke extensively on therapy and self-care within the black community particularly, advocating that people should be willing to explore different and new ways of healing and seeking assistance in matters of trauma.

“We’re in a new day and age, and some of the old traditions that we’ve been taught are beautiful and we need to take them forward,” Common said. “But some don’t apply to now, and we need new ways to deal with all the things that we’re dealing with. Because we’re black, don’t hold onto all the stigmas that can sometimes stunt your growth. You can try things and see if it works for you. It may not be the right method for you to get to your healing, but try it.”

Following the introspection and reflection that came of his book-writing process, Common adopted a new mantra. “Taking care of self is the new black,” a line from the first track of his latest record, encapsulates the kind of forward-thinking self-care which Common now advocates and depicts in his most recent work.

“When I wrote that line I was like, ‘Yeah, this is a good one right here,’” Common said. “If it comes down to you just breaking that wall down, some trauma that you’ve been through, whatever it may be, break it down so you can be a better self. Whatever you open up to about yourself, it’s important to do it.”

For sophomore business major Jada Morman, the conversation with Common helped reveal the deep connections between self-love and prosperity.

“What he was saying about how, [for] people that are hateful, things don’t really go well for them, I thought that we could tie that in with self-love,” Morman said. “When people really love themselves, things start to go well for them. When you love yourself, and advocate self-love, it just shows.”

Local resident and Delaware Technical Community College student Demetra Boyd also shared similar sentiments from the evening’s event, expressing her gratitude towards Common’s unique openness and willingness to speak on such vulnerable topics.

“It was just him himself, the way that he speaks, his intellectual, his spiritual, emotional values that he portrayed for this event, was something very inspirational,” Boyd said. “You don’t have that opportunity to get that a lot today. Especially people that are celebrities today.”