Taking steps toward global water access



Courtesy of James Leitner

Alum James Leitner walks 3,215 miles over the span of 143 days across the country to raise awarenss for creating more accessible clean water in Tanzania.

BY

MANAGING MOSAIC EDITOR



Pulling 10 gallons of water on a brakeless cross-country ski cart from Princeton, NJ to San Francisco, university alum James Leitner is changing people’s perception of global access to clean drinking water — one step at a time.

For many, access to clean drinking water comes as easily as turning on a faucet. Yet, for billions of people worldwide, obtaining this daily necessity requires walking many miles. To spread awareness of this social justice issue and raise donations toward creating more accessible drinking locations throughout the world, Leitner made it his mission to walk across the entire span of the United States. This journey, a trip totaling roughly 3,215 miles, represents approximately the same distance women and children in Tanzania walk each year to obtain clean drinking water.

“I’ve always had a big passion for clean water,” the 2015 university graduate says. “It all started in high school when I learned that one billion people in the world didn’t have access to clean drinking water, and that created this passion in mind to begin helping those people. It kind of tailored my University of Delaware experience to focus on environmental science, studies and policy to see how much I could help in that spectrum.”



Courtesy of James Leitner



Leitner graduated from the university with a degree in Environmental Studies and Energy and Environmental Policy.

During his sophomore year at the university, he decided he wanted to develop a project to help the cause he had become so passionate about.

“I wanted to do my own project, instead of just donating money, to actually see [the progress] from the very beginning to the very end,” Leitner says.

He was put in contact with Margareth Awiti of Philadelphia, who is originally a Tanzania native. Awiti is the president of the Philadelphia-Serengeti Alliance, which works to improve the Serengeti, Rorya and Busega districts of Tanzania. Together the two of them gained non-profit status and began working on improving water access in Tanzania. During the summer before his senior year, Leitner traveled to the country where he helped three villages by creating accessible wells and educating Tanzanian communities on well maintenance.

Upon graduation, Leitner moved to West Virginia, where he found that opportunities to fundraise were harder to come by. He then decided to head his own fundraisers in an effort to further educate the world on water insecurities. In his first fundraiser, he ran one marathon each month while carrying five gallons of water for an entire year. This initial fundraiser inspired his even bigger feat of walking across the United States.

“I thought a cross-country walk would be another good option and really got into the idea,” Leitner says. To further demonstrate the struggle many people have to endure, Leitner pulled 10 gallons of water the entire way.

Throughout this journey, Leitner says his biggest obstacle was overcoming mental fatigue in order to combat physical exhaustion.

“Being able to constantly push myself, whether I’m in a triple-digit weather with terrible humidity or being able to continue when it’s hailing in the middle of a lightning storm,” he says. “That’s some of the biggest challenges.”



James Leitner



The varying weather conditions, moments of dehydration and days of walking upward of 50 miles down state highways and country roads were some of his most difficult moments, Leitner says.

“It’s just a matter of finding ways to reward yourself at each end of the day, whether it’s with a Snickers bar or something like that,” he says. “It always ended up working out.”

With each stop Leitner made, he would search for a campground to stay in or contact the local town hall. From parks to local barns, church facilities or fire departments, he says, for the most part, people were very hospitable in gifting him places to sleep.

Leitner also wanted to use this journey to personally educate himself about water difficulties within the United States so he spent one week of his trip volunteering in Flint, Mich.

Additionally, Leitner made several stops along the way, visiting friends in Colorado or discovering new areas of the country he had never seen before. Aside from the few visits he had, however, Leitner was completely alone on his journey.

“You definitely learn a lot about yourself because you have plenty of time to think about everything – from every single moment of University of Delaware to high school to everything you think you’ve accomplished to every moment you’ve regretted,” he says. “So it’s a great reflective moment. The one thing I’ve learned is I’m much more naturally extroverted than I thought. If I go more than one day without talking to someone it’s really hard for me to recharge my personal battery.”

On Friday, Leitner finally reached the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, completing his 143-day-long journey across the country. This means that someone in Tanzania spends about 143 days out of their year solely searching for water access.

As for what’s next, Leitner hopes to return to the university to educate people on becoming more involved in his clean water campaign and plans to return to Tanzania so he can show his donors that their gifts are being put toward positive change.

“I will still personally continue to do work in Tanzania because I’ve created a family relationship with a lot of people [there], but I hope to begin doing work in other countries as well,” Leitner says. “It’s just a matter of where to begin.”

To learn more about Leitner’s campaign “Mission Clean Water,” or to make a donation, visit http://missioncleanwater.com/.