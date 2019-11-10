TEDx looking to spread the idea for speakers to apply



TEDx University of Delaware originally started out as an idea by students from the Blue Hen Leadership Program who wanted to have the university hosts its own TED talks.

“Ideas worth spreading” is the slogan and foundation of Technology, Entertainment and Design (TED) LLC, the media organization that garners people from many facets of life to share ideas drawn from their life experiences. TED hosts lectures from individuals who deliver speeches about virtually any subject. They can range anywhere from artificial intelligence to procrastination.

Every spring, the university organizes TEDx for locals to have the opportunity to express their ideas to the community. The “x” is added to signify that the event is organized independently from the TED organization while still being associated with it.

Matthew Creasy, the assistant director of University Student Centers for Leadership Development, has been the current license holder for TEDx at the university since 2017. His role is to pool together faculty and students to help organize the events.

“It’s always had a heavy emphasis on students, student involvement, student leadership within TEDx, at least here in the University of Delaware,” Creasy said. “And that is something I am continuing to seek.”

TEDx is currently accepting applications for those who wish to speak this spring. They are searching for students, faculty, staff, alumni or anyone else related to the university who feels as though their ideas are worth spreading.

In order to apply, applicants have to submit a short two to three minute video which will be their planned TEDx talk, according to executive board member Christine McIntosh. If they make it through the application phase, they will get the opportunity to expand upon their ideas and talking points. The organizers have also supplied a speaker coaching team to help hone in a speaker’s talents so that they will perform well.

“If you are a good speaker, we will work with you,” Creasy said. “If you still need some space to grow, we can still work with you. We are looking for those who have that really compelling idea that is worth spreading.”

Every spring, TEDx employs a different theme for speakers to draw from and share a common theme to the audience. Last year the theme was “adventure.” This year, it will be “connectivity.” Creasy said that theme was chosen because it is interdisciplinary and applicable for anyone connected to the university.

“This year’s theme is connectivity, so what they are trying to do is try to incorporate what students are doing on campus as well as what professors are doing because in the past it has mainly been professors [participating],” McIntosh said.

Creasy said TEDx is willing to work with students who may feel as though they are not good enough or do not have the means to apply. They are looking to get the word out that anyone with an impactful message should be given the opportunity to send in an application.

“Not everyone has a platform for speaking engagement where they are videotaped,” Creasy said. “I’ve had people who have been selected as speakers who are doing it on a webcam in their apartment.”

TEDx is also looking to expand their audience. The license Creasy currently holds that allows him to help run TEDx only lets him to sell 100 tickets. TEDx at the university employs viewing parties that broadcast the talks in order to allow more people to view them. Creasy is hoping to obtain a new license that will allow him to sell more tickets to people.

The ideas that potential speakers can bring to the table for next spring’s talks are what those organizing TEDx at the university are looking forward to the most.

“One of the most important things is what is that idea,” Creasy said. “It’s not only about someone who has a good backstory and a good history and can communicate that. It’s what is their point because that’s the crux of TEDx talks.”

The deadline to apply is Nov. 15 at http://bit.ly/TEDxUniversityofDelaware2020. Tickets will be sold around the springtime and the talks will be held on April 15 at Gore Recital Hall.