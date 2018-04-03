TEDxUniversity of Delaware brings “ideas worth spreading” to Mitchell Hall



Matthew Creasy

Students from the BHLP organized an independent Ted Talk before break, inviting students and faculty to address the event’s theme of “power.”

BY

Community Engagement Editor

“What are chicken nuggets?” “How can you defang a vampire?” “When you are no longer the only thing in the way, what’s stopping you?”

These questions and others were addressed by the 10 individuals that spoke at TEDxUniversity of Delaware on March 22 in Mitchell Hall.

Organized by Matthew Creasy, assistant director for Student Leadership Development at the university, and Ronald Phillips, co-organizer to the event, the idea to host the event originated after a brainstorming session for Blue Hen Leadership Program (BHLP) senior project ideas.

Creasy and Phillips, who found themselves referencing TED talks frequently in their discussions, decided to obtain a license to hold their own TEDx event separate from BHLP.

TED, which stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design, sponsors talks where individuals discuss “ideas worth spreading.” The “x” in the name indicates that the event was organized independent of TED, while still being associated with the organization.

The theme of the event was “power” — a topic the organizers chose in order to allow a variety of subjects to be covered.

“The thing we like the most about it is the malleability, the versatility of the word,” Phillips said. “We were envisioning power can be alternative fuels, it can be women’s empowerment, it can be a plethora of things.”

The topics discussed by the speakers applied to various aspects of life and fields of study, like sexuality, preservation, sustainability, interpersonal relations and refugees.

Collin Clark, a junior who attended the event, liked the different perspectives that the theme presented.

“I think it’s fascinating kind of understanding how we each play a role in power and personal power versus societal power and what we can do to use our personal power to leverage societal power and vice versa.,” he said.

The event could only sell up to 100 tickets per TED regulations, and both students and non-students were in attendance. For those who were unable to obtain tickets before they were sold out, the event was streamed live for three viewing parties held in Trabant MPR C, the Harrington Engagement Center and the Redding Hall Lounge.

Because she enjoys watching TED talks online, junior Jaime Renman said that she was excited to secure a ticket to the event.

“I would much rather watch TED talks than Netflix — that’s my binge-worthy thing, so I was really excited to have TED here,” she said.

Elon Kline, a sophomore, was one of the two undergraduates who were chosen to speak at the event. His talk centered around how people tend to try to wait for the perfect circumstances to complete tasks, and suggested that people should expect and work around daily imperfections.

“It’s better to launch and learn than learn and launch,” he said during his talk.

Kline said that once he stepped off of the stage after giving the talk, he wanted to go back out.

“I want to be a motivational speaker, so being on stage, I was like, this feels right, this is amazing,” he said.

Kline said that he never practiced with a script in order to prepare for the talk, which does not allow presenters to have notes or a podium.

Sophomore Gillian Williams, the other undergraduate speaker, instead decided to talk about how people often stand in their own way by engaging in detrimental behaviors by telling themselves they are not good enough.

She said that other than Kline, who she knew through their mutual involvement in BHLP, she did not know the other speakers. Despite this, both Williams and Kline said that the ambiance backstage was both relaxed and welcoming.

While Kline and Williams represented the undergraduate population, the majority of the speakers, who were chosen from a pool of applicants, were professors or holders of leadership positions within the university.

McKay Jenkins, the Cornelius Tilghman Professor of English, often lectures on his chosen topic: the abstraction of food sources in the United States. However, because of the format’s disallowance of notes, he said his TEDx talk was different. In addition, he said that the strict 18-minute time limit forced him to shorten and streamline his talk in a way that he had not done at other venues.

With an intermission during the talk and a reception after, it appeared that the event fulfilled its purpose, as attendees engaged in discussions about the ideas that were presented.

“That’s what TED is all about, is talking and sharing ideas, so this was a beautiful experience to be a part of,” Williams said.