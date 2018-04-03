Teenage Wrist’s “Chrome Neon Jesus” is packed with nostalgia

Photographer’s Bandcamp

Teenage Wrist released their newest album, “Chrome Neon Jesus.”

BY

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

I’ve always had a complicated relationship with shoegaze. Part of me wants to love the genre, but I find myself becoming easily bored with the long and droning songwriting that comes with it. In recent years, I’ve been finding more bands that just barely fit into the niche genre by managing to keep it upbeat and interesting — one of those being a band called Teenage Wrist.

The LA-based alt rockers recently released their debut full-length album on Epitaph Records, entitled “Chrome Neon Jesus,” a nostalgic 90s alternative worship record that packs in elements of shoegaze and grunge in the vein of bands like Catherine Wheel and Slowdive. Although the record is reminiscent of a sound that was popular in the 90s, it feels refreshing and original given its recent release.

“Chrome Neon Jesus” begins with a song of the same name that perfectly captures what Teenage Wrist is all about. It’s upbeat and catchy with hints of shoegaze thrown in — the guitars are drenched in chorus pedal effects and the vocals are just barely audible beyond the background of the instruments. It’s soothing in a way, but it also rocks hard, and the chorus is super catchy, as most on the album are.

This same formula is found on most of the tracks on the record, such as lead single “Dweeb,”“Swallow” and “Black Flamingo.” The band does switch it up on a few songs, though — “Supermachine” feels like the title in the sense that it is very tense and stoic. “Spit” is a slower, more traditional shoegaze track, as is the mostly instrumental “Kibo.”

The production on this record is what really makes it shine, in my opinion. Teenage Wrist worked with Carlos de la Garza, who is mainly known for his work with Paramore (although the band also cited his work with Jimmy Eat World on their Bandcamp page). The bass is fat and cutting, and the guitars transition from pretty to gritty effortlessly. De la Garza’s work on “Chrome Neon Jesus” was definitely essential to how well the record came out.

My one gripe with this record is the lyrics. At times they are good, but mostly feel lazy and uninspired (for example, “you will never be alone/we are never coming home” on “Black Flamingo,” two lines that I feel I’ve heard a million times before). However, the issue with the lyrics wasn’t large enough to deter me from the record. In fact, the vocals are so drowned in reverb that most of the time it’s difficult to even distinguish them — another common feature in shoegaze.

Overall, “Chrome Neon Jesus” is a perfect first full length release for Teenage Wrist, in my opinion. It has its flaws, but I think that what the band is doing with their sound is something that many of their peers are trying to recreate and falling short. Fans of 90s alternative will be sure to enjoy the record, and it has a more widespread appeal to cater toward modern audiences as well.

Tracks to listen to:

“Black Flamingo”

“Stoned, Alone”

“Swallow”

“Waitress”