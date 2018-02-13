Creating “unapologetic nerds”: TeenSHARP hosts Family Day





Natalie Walton/THE REVIEW

TeenSHARP aims to make learning fun for high school students.

BY

STUDENT AFFAIRS EDITOR

Students filed into Room 7 of Willard Hall Education Building, conversing amongst themselves as they waited for their day to start. Pennant flags lined the walls and the chalkboard featured a welcoming message. The day appeared to be like any other day, but it was anything but.

Instead of college students, it was high school students and their families. And instead of waiting for classes to begin, they were waiting for TeenSHARP Family Day to begin.

TeenSHARP, a program that began in 2009 with high schoolers in Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, aspires to help low-income and minority students prepare for college. In 2015, it expanded to include Delaware students. The Delaware program had an inaugural class of 28 and now more than 70 students are enrolled.

There is an application process for TeenSHARP, one that requires students to have a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, or a minimum 3.3 if they are enrolled in college-level courses. They also must write an essay related to Ron Suskind’s book “A Hope in the Unseen.”

“I want to create unapologetic nerds,” Tatiana Poladko, the founder and CEO of TeenSHARP, said. “People who love to learn and want to learn because they have a thirst for it.”

She also explained that the mission of TeenSHARP is to provide “rigorous” and “hands-on” advising and classes. Students enrolled in the Delaware program come to campus to be taught by TeenSHARP staff in a variety of math and sciences, as well as other college-level courses.

Nia Jackson-Northrup, an 18-year-old TeenSHARP student and high school senior, was volunteering at the Family Day event. She had been participating in the program since 10th grade and said that she had wished she had started as a freshman. Jackson-Northrup explained that TeenSHARP has benefited her through networking and volunteer opportunities. She also appreciates the classes that TeenSHARP offers.

Jackson-Northrup’s feelings and experiences toward TeenSHARP aligned with the goals that Poladko had when she established the program.

“Low-income students and students of color continue to be really underrepresented in our nation’s top colleges research universities,” Poladko said. “These are some of the things that inspired us. We wanted to become a solution that isn’t a school-solution to these problems.”

Throughout the day, TeenSHARP teachers hosted a variety of activities. Some of the classes were related to personal growth and individual students finding their own narrative, while a lesson led by a Young Women’s Christian Association member was related to creating conversations between parents and teenagers.

James Massaquoi, a university sophomore studying economics, led a workshop on entrepreneurship. He explained that while he does not plan on going into teaching, it has been a valuable experience and that the skills required to be a good teacher are often useful in and out of the classroom. He also believes that working with TeenSHARP overall has been an exciting part of his college experience.

“I just feel like I can see the impact that I’m making,” Massaquoi said.

Other classes were related to how to make learning engaging, like an English-based class that taught students literary devices by listening to rap songs from Jay-Z, Ludacris and Wu-Tang Clan. Another class was led by a native Venezuelan who taught Spanish, as well as how to Merengue, a style of dance popular in Venezuela.

Making learning fun was a concept that was particularly emphasized throughout the event. Dorrell Green, a university alum and leader of Delaware’s Office of Improvement & Innovation, focused on this.

Green explained how, as a third-grader, he refused to read during class because he didn’t enjoy the material. But he continued to improve his reading skills by keeping up with the sports section of the Washington Post, which led to him finding interest in where the players were from — a mini geography lesson — and what their stats were, which was a personalized lesson on math and statistics.

The importance of that lesson, he said, was that learning sometimes just has to happen differently to make it more engaging.

“Many of our students and parents are incredibly hardworking and they do a lot at home to make sure students succeed,” Poladko said.