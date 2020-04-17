“Thank you for your service”: UD student serves as EMT on frontlines of coronavirus



Courtesy of Samantha Bornhardt​/THE REVIEW

​While Bornhardt works at a fire station, the emergency medical services branch responds to every situation involving someone reportedly in danger. According to the fire company’s website statistics, EMS responded to 855 calls in the month of March.

After responding to calls for several hours, university senior Samantha Bornhardt finally sits down for dinner with colleagues at the Christiana Fire Company’s Station 12. It is only a quarter of 5 p.m., but their department may be notified of an emergency at any time.

Just as she begins eating, a doorbell-like alarm tells her team to drop their utensils and go on another “run,” as they call it. Bornhardt must reequip her gown, mask, hairnet, gloves and goggles that make up the personal protective equipment (PPE) now required for her job as an emergency medical technician (EMT).

“Once the pandemic hit, it became a lot more stressful because now you had to act every time you go to a call, as if that person has COVID-19,” Bornhardt, a medical diagnostics major, said. “It sometimes delays patient care four to five minutes for us to get all this PPE on just because we’re trying to protect ourselves from getting it.”

Bornhardt and her co-workers are screened for the virus at the beginning of each shift, and then again at 7 p.m. if they remain on duty.

​Courtesy of Samantha Bornhardt/THE REVIEW

​Bornhardt (left) and a coworker.​

Before coronavirus hit the state, Bornhardt took classes two days a week so that she could work during the others, plus a weekend shift. Now, with the department down on staff and the emergency call volume increasing, she logs onto Zoom from the station.

“My professors are super understanding and have given me some extensions because [Christiana] need more people to work,” Bornhardt said. “I had my first day off [Thursday] in two weeks.”

Bornhardt enjoys working because Christiana allows her time off when needed and helping others as a paramedic is a rewarding experience. However, it requires sacrifices.

“I can’t see my family now because I come into contact with so many patients,” Bornhardt said. “Unfortunately I’m putting my roommates at risk who are still at my off-campus house at UD, but they’re also understanding that I need the job for grad school and enjoy doing what I’m doing.”

Bornhardt started as an EMT after being certified through a university-sponsored program. She plans to be a physician’s assistant after receiving her master’s degree, but must obtain a certain amount of patient-contact hours to attend graduate school.

Courtesy of Samantha Bornhardt/THE REVIEW

​Bornhardt pictured with her coworkers.​

After two years with Station 12, she connects well with other staff due to her willingness to talk about tough things she has seen on the job.

On Tuesday, after tending to a man who died en route to Christiana Hospital, Bornhardt noticed the event affected a younger student who had not previously witnessed another person’s passing.

“We just try to tell people it’s okay to have a difficult time, it’s okay to see something and have a hard time handling it,” Bornhardt said. “We try to make it a very comfortable atmosphere around here.”

Despite experiencing tough situations, the firefighters and paramedics, or “brothers” and “sisters” as each team calls each other at Station 12 regardless of an individual’s gender, continue to throw humor in the mix.

“Whenever someone hears another person at the station talking about a run they did, it’s normal that he or she will say ‘Thank you for your service’ as a joke,” Bornhardt said. “They’ll also comment ‘TYFYS’ on each other’s social media posts if they put up a picture of themselves at work.”