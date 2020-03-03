“That place didn’t exist. So I made it.”: University hosts Change Makers conference



Wyatt Patterson​/THE REVIEW

​The university hosted the inaugural Change Makers Leadership Conference on Sunday.​

BY

​Senior Reporter

On Sunday, the Blue Hen Leadership Program joined with other campus departments and student organizations to host the inaugural Change Makers Leadership Conference.

The conference opened with a performance of “My Shot” by the Harrington Theater Arts Company in honor of the first keynote speaker: Bryan Terrell Clark, star of “Hamilton” and “Motown: The Musical” on Broadway.

Clark, the co-founder of arts education organization and brand inDEFINED, discussed his journey from Baltimore to Broadway and what it means to be a change maker.

“I believe life is a road, and your passion is the compass on that road, the GPS,” Clark said. “That is what will lead you to purpose. And in that purpose, that is where the change will happen.”

For Clark, that passion is arts education and arts activism. He said that was why he founded a brand that would give a voice to the voiceless and erase constrictive labels in society.

“If you try to affect change from a place you aren’t passionate about, you won’t have the fuel to make it down the long road to change,” Clark added.

Following a break for lunch, the conference offered a variety of breakout sessions for participants to attend. Topics ranged from feminism to disability advocacy, youth engagement and leadership strategies.

The second keynote speaker was Toshia Shaw, founder of Purple W.I.N.G.S (Women Inspiring Noble Girls Successfully) and a survivor of sex trafficking. Through her organization, Shaw works to close the gap on disparities, correct negative behavior and prevent girls from either entering or reentering the juvenile justice system.

Growing up with a Vietnam veteran as a father, Shaw was raised in a household of domestic violence. Later in life, Shaw became a victim of sex trafficking. Following her escape from the system, she suffered from post-traumatic stress that confined her to her home.

“Healing was just as difficult as the actual trafficking,” Shaw said. “I would get up, brush my teeth, take a shower, and go right back to bed.”

Determined to heal in order to be there for her son, Shaw began writing in a journal, which evolved into poetry, spoken word and eventually an album. During her undergraduate degree, she began working at a shelter for runaways and was inspired to found her organization.

“I kept looking for places for these girls to go, where they could get help, but that place didn’t exist,” Shaw said. “That place didn’t exist. So I made it.”

Shaw’s program has now served more than 5,000 girls, many of whom were survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault.

The final keynote speaker was Nyle DiMarco, an activist for the deaf who previously won both America’s Top Model and Dancing With The Stars. He is the founder of the Nyle DiMarco Foundation, a non-profit organization that exists as a national philanthropic resource for all organizations, institutions and individuals working to improve the lives of deaf people.

“I have never once wished I could hear,” DiMarco said via translator. “I focus on the positives of deafness, and the ways in which my differences are an advantage.”

In fact, DiMarco has a strong love of his identity as a deaf individual, and said that his attitude changed the outcome of every action.

“If I walk into a job interview against a panel of hearing peers with a mindset that my deafness is a disadvantage, how do you think I would do?” DiMarco said. “Not very well, I’d imagine. But if I walk into that room with confidence, knowing my deafness can be an advantage, I guarantee that I will get that job.”

DiMarco was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and talked about the most significant moment for him on the show. During one of his numbers, DiMarco and his partner cut the music and continued to dance, bringing the audience into his experience.

“I was told it had never been done, that it would get us thrown out of the competition for sure,” DiMarco said. “But the moment we finished the dance the atmosphere had changed. The audience was in tears, the judges were crying. For a moment, I brought them into my world.”

Dimarco concluded his presentation by teaching the audience how to say “love yourself” in sign language.

Susan Luchey closed out the conference by having participants create an action plan, in which they determined an issue derived from their passions and brainstormed solutions.

“If you just dream a little bit, and do a little brainstorming,” Luchey said. “Then you will generate a path to change.”