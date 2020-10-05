The asynchronous vs synchronous classroom debate: how professors decide on the method

​

As the first month of the fall semester comes to a close, students are beginning to get the hang of their new virtual classrooms. Some are continuing to struggle with the independence of asynchronous classes, making them wonder why certain teachers decided on that method.

According to the university’s Online Teaching Toolkit, “asynchronous modes are also effective when students need to grapple with highly technical information.” This is suggested so that students can watch a difficult lesson more than once and is also geared towards students who aren’t as vocal in class.

Both students and their parents alike have continued to question these virtual teaching styles. Sydney Mason, a sophomore communications major, is enrolled in two asynchronous classes. Although it allows her to have a more flexible schedule, she said she questions some professors’ motivations for using this method.

“I think some professors found this as a loophole to do less work, and I’m not very fond of that idea, as I am paying for a quality education that I worked very hard for,” Mason said.

Mason is not the only one that feels this way, however. Students at every grade level and major are struggling to pay attention and stay motivated in these new virtual settings. Although some, like Mason, have assumed professors may be using this method as a “loophole,” there are many reasons why this technique has been implemented by so many faculty members this semester.

Saskia Richter, an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Applied Physiology, has a lot of experience that has helped her with the abrupt changes caused by coronavirus. Not only has she taught online classes at Ohio State in the past, but she has done extensive research in education and also studied higher education during her time as an undergraduate.

“Online pedagogy is very different, but I’m really glad I had that experience because it made me more prepared for this,” Richter said.

When one has a large number of people on a Zoom call, only a certain amount of them are visible at once. When it is possible for Richter to see all her students’ faces on a call, she said she uses the synchronous method. In one of her classes, there are about 300 students, so Richter and her colleagues decided the best decision would be to conduct classes and labs asynchronously.

According to Richter, research says that it is easier to digest lectures that are between 15 and 20 minutes long. For this reason, she makes sure that her recorded lectures are as short as possible.

While professors like Richter chose the asynchronous method to keep their students’ attention, others chose it because of the flexibility it offers. Georgina Ramsay, an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology, teaches asynchronously to benefit those who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Sometimes, people were going to be ill with [COVID-19] or with other kinds of sickness, and I figured people would also be supporting other sick family members; and I also just figured that a lot of students would be dealing with anxiety,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay shared her compassion for the unique pressures that students are being put under. All of her lectures are pre-recorded, with modules for students to work through. In addition to posting modules, she holds optional Zoom meetings in order to build a peer learning environment. This is intended for students who are interested in talking with her directly, as she recognizes students may get anxious by the idea of a Zoom call.

“I realize it’s not best suited for every student, but I think that asynchronous is suited to more students,” Ramsay said.

While asynchronous classes help students who are sick or have busy schedules, a large number of the student population is having difficulty getting their work done. Because of the flexibility of online classes, students must be equipped with responsibility and time management skills. Rebecca Sloan, a sophomore psychology major, is one student who is not in favor of asynchronous classes.

“It’s a lot less work than a synchronous class, but I find it harder to be motivated to actually do the work since there is no actual due date most of the time,” Sloan said.

University professors are doing their best to help these students. Cresean Hughes, an assistant professor in the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, has been finding new ways to connect with students.

Hughes said he has learned to change his routine this semester by using what he calls “over-communicating.” This entails sending regular class emails and announcements before each lecture recording, in addition to regular reminders to read his syllabus.

What all these professors have in common are their suggestions to students. Although asynchronous learning is considered “new territory,” it is possible for all students to succeed by scheduling their time. Creating a timeline or Google calendar of every assignment may be the key to staying on track.

“If you’re not scheduling it, you are not doing it,” Ramsay said.

If interested, the university’s Online Teaching Toolkit can be found through the library at this link: https://guides.lib.udel.edu/toolkit/asynchronous