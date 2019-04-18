The Biweekly Show: Newark’s brightest comics unite



Filmed every other Tuesday in Pearson Hall, the BiWeekly show is the perfect blend of satire and sketch comedy.

Life is much too serious in the real world: deadlines, decisions, expectations, tragedies and failure — it’s enough to make you sick. We’re all looking for a little remedy, and laughter is said to be the best medicine. On Tuesdays at 10 p.m., the Biweekly Show’s 33rd season in Pearson Hall might be just what the doctor ordered.

An ingenious mixture of satire and sketch comedy, the Biweekly Show is made by students, for students. Produced by communication majors Eliza Eggleston, Madeline Merritts and Isabel DiGiovanni, the show makes light of issues relevant on campus, such as the notorious super-party legislation that was passed by the Newark City Council.

Poking fun at student issues lies at the heart of the Biweekly Show, as executive producers agreed that their creation is all about having fun, being creative and not taking themselves too seriously.

“I just love it,” Merritts says. “It’s great to hang out with friends and see the whole creative process.”

Eggleston agreed, and elaborated on the evolution of each sketch, from its conception in her mind, simply sitting in class or walking down the street, all the way up to writing dialogue, rehearsals and, finally, live production.

On the third episode of this season, many original ideas were brought to life onstage in hilarious fashion for the enjoyment of a cackling crowd of Blue Hens.

The episode opened with a can of Natty Light embarking on a journey to be reunited with its owner on Main Street. It rolled with great perseverance until it was embraced by the young man it had been searching for in a heartwarming reunion in front of Playa Bowls, only to be chugged immediately after.

This skit was revisited during the show’s credits when students expressed themselves creatively by rendering phallic images masterfully on the sidewalk. Who doesn’t enjoy a good joke about male reproductive anatomy, after all? Penises would remain a common theme in the episode, including a side-splitting rap about an under endowed man and his supportive “girlfriend.”

“Love him even when we in a rush,” Natalie Haytayan, a cast member, sang.“Get you a man that’s quick to bust.”

Other musical acts would include beautiful covers of “Mask Off” by Future and “Sucker” by The Jonas Brothers, performed entirely on kazoos made from the finest plastic. Aside from musical skits, there were also several cleverly written original acts, including a genie inside a vape, bad roommates clashing and a new brand of shoes to wear anonymously in public bathroom stalls — so no one can blame you for the horrible stench left by the aftermath of your spicy curry. Each skit was received by the crowd with an uproar of laughter, and it was a truly entertaining evening.