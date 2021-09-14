The Blue Hens Blitz Podcast: Assessing Delaware’s 27-10 win over St. Francis September 14, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder Must read The Blue Hens Blitz Podcast: Assessing Delaware’s 27-10 win over St. Francis September 14, 2021 Photo gallery: A closer look into Delaware football’s home opener September 14, 2021 Foreign Affairs Column: The migrant crisis on the southern border September 14, 2021 Chicken Scratch: On My Way Home September 14, 2021 Courtesy of Sarah BoekholderThe Blue Hens are off to a 2-0 start after winning their home opener over the St. Francis Red Flash. The sports staff reviews Delaware’s win over St. Francis on Saturday, and looks at where they stack up compared to their conference and national competition. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articlePhoto gallery: A closer look into Delaware football’s home opener More articles Photo gallery: A closer look into Delaware football’s home opener September 14, 2021 Foreign Affairs Column: The migrant crisis on the southern border September 14, 2021 Horoscopes: Sept. 14, 2021 September 14, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.