The Blue Hens Blitz Podcast: Predicting which Blue Hens will breakout this season August 16, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte Must read The Blue Hens Blitz Podcast: Predicting which Blue Hens will breakout this season August 16, 2021 University to require masks indoors August 10, 2021 Distrust, bureaucracy and a lack of messengers: why many are still reluctant to seek vaccinations more than a year into the pandemic August 9, 2021 Mid-distance runner Holly Manning continues the path of 800-meter success with Delaware track August 1, 2021 Courtesy of Patrick LaPorteRedshirt sophomore wide receiver Brett Buckman lines up for a route in Delaware’s football training camp last week. The sports staff looks ahead to the start of the 2021 Blue Hens football season by choosing breakout candidates on both offense and defense. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleUniversity to require masks indoors More articles Mid-distance runner Holly Manning continues the path of 800-meter success with Delaware track August 1, 2021 Delaware General Assembly: 2021 Recap July 28, 2021 Delaware History Museum curates LGBTQ exhibit for Pride Month July 25, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.