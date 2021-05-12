The Blue Hens Blitz Podcast: Spring season comes to a close as Delaware falls at South Dakota State May 12, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Courtesy of Ryan Griffith/Delaware Athletics Must read The Blue Hens Blitz Podcast: Spring season comes to a close as Delaware falls at South Dakota State May 12, 2021 COVID-19 has forced the Food Bank of Delaware to change its operations May 12, 2021 NCAA restrictions place a stranglehold on recruiting May 12, 2021 Mosaic Tries Something New: Meditation May 11, 2021 Courtesy of Ryan Griffith/Delaware AthleticsThe Blue Hens suffered their first loss of the season, knocking them out of the FCS Playoffs as they lost 33-3 to South Dakota State. The sports staff reviews the loss, looks at the successful spring slate for the Blue Hens and looks at what this spring’s impact could be for the fall. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleCOVID-19 has forced the Food Bank of Delaware to change its operations More articles COVID-19 has forced the Food Bank of Delaware to change its operations May 12, 2021 NCAA restrictions place a stranglehold on recruiting May 12, 2021 Mosaic Tries Something New: Meditation May 11, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.