The Buffalo Bills Vontae Davis makes a surprise exit

Wikipedia Commons

Buffalo Bills Vontae Davis retires suddenly at halftime.

BY

Staff Reporter



In a week two matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bills cornerback, Vontae Davis, retired in an unusual way.

Unsurprisingly, the Bills were losing 28-6 at the halftime, as both their offense and defense continued to display more than just an embarrassing product on the field. However, it was not the loss that made this game make sports headlines across the nation. It was due to the fact that Vontae Davis was never to be seen in the second half following an early exit.

Davis decided to hang up the cleats once both teams headed to the locker room after the first half. No word was said to either his teammates nor coaches, and he officially announced his retirement through Instagram and Twitter for his followers to see.

Davis, 30, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2009 and spent time with them along with the Indianapolis Colts before signing this year with the Bills. His one — and a half — game tenure with the Bills is another dud on their season that seems to be falling apart at the seams every second.

His decision has been considered extremely controversial and has even caused some outrage from fans, sports reporters and former NFL players. Davis has a right to retire whenever he wants. But it is bizarre to walk off in the middle of a professional football game, especially without informing anyone affiliated with the organization.

Nonetheless, the Bills dumpster fire continues, and things are not looking any easier as they take on the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans. Those two matchups will most likely put them in the basement of the AFC East that has once again been dominated by the Patriots for what feels like centuries.

The Bills need to clean house after this season. This will be the year for the development of their first round pick rookie quarterback Josh Allen to showcase his potential after seeing Nathan Peterman continue to throw the ball to the other team.

This is the first time I’ve seen someone retire in the middle of a professional sports game, and I would not be surprised if it’s the last.